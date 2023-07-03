Whitney underwent a successful singles switch for Valley Boys Tennis

Sophomore Shep Whitney made the change when he moved from doubles to singles for the Valley Boys tennis team this spring, earning the Warrior award. Photo courtesy of Shep Whitney

For Shep Whitney, blood is thicker than a tennis racket, as the youngster has the game in his lineage, and loves to get that same blood pumping as he moves quickly from baseline to baseline for the Valley Regional boys’ tennis team.

The sophomore grew up around a tennis family with both of his parents previously participating in the sport. As a freshman a year ago for 2022 in doubles, Shep was part of a Valley squad that earned a perfect regular season going 13-0. This spring, the No. 4 singles sophomore put up a standout 10-4 record to help the Warriors berth in the Class S State Tournament with their 6-8 score.

Tennis runs in my family and I just love to run for the ball and hit hard shots, which I can do with singles, which is why I think I enjoy it so much, says Shep. Practice was important to me. In the off season I take lessons at the Old Saybrook Racquet Club. I also hit balls at myself from my garage door at home, which helps get rid of balls and shots quickly. For me, practice really makes perfect.

Head Coach Callie Riggio, head coach of Warriors Boys Tennis, exclaims that knowing the right way to take solid advice while keeping the composure on the court when behind has catapulted Shep to great success this season.

Shep had a great season this year. He won the Warrior award for his outstanding performance on the field, in addition to being very welcome for newer players to learn from, says Riggio. He had an incredible record at No. 4 singles, and he’s sure to be a tough contender for years to come. He always had blood-curdling matches whether it was tiebreak or third set. Either way, he would persevere and play to win. He always took constructive criticism very well, but would also learn from his mistakes and come up with new strategies for subsequent matches. Even when he was down in a set, he always assured me that he would stay determined and hold on. He is a role model for others, has great sportsmanship and will go very far in his tennis career. Shep is an excellent player overall and will always be an asset to the team.

Shep suspects he’s capable of really ripping it off the back of his body when it comes to his diverse skills. Regardless of the situation, whether he has won five points in a row or has a match point in a tiebreaker, Shep holds the balance.

My backhand shot has really improved, says Shep. It’s my favorite shot in tennis, so I want it to be perfect, and those shots can be so satisfying to hit. My number one priority mentally, especially in difficult situations, is to just stay calm.

Always aware of his coach’s criticisms, Shep explains that he has an explosive character as an athlete – a person who can’t stay in one place for long periods of time – which further fuels his love for being a solo artist on the field.

Between sets, Coach Riggio always gives me directions, and between points I keep an eye on what my coach has told me, says Shep. I prefer to play singles, but doubles is still fun. Doubles doesn’t involve much running, but I don’t like staying in the same position for long either. I like to run for the ball and I like not having to sit still when I play singles.

Moving into the senior class portion of his Warriors tenure, Shep tries to keep up with his lesson plans, both with a racket in hand on the field and in class with a pen and pencil in hand around open books.

I feel like I’m studying hard, but I can study even harder and will try to lock the books, says Shep. Even in the low season I keep taking lessons to get better and better with tennis.

After leaving with a dynamic half-dozen seniors from the highly successful and prominent 2022 squad, Shep and Valley had to rebuild a bit over the past spring season. But returning to the state tournament for 2023 showed the Warriors showing no signs of slowing down.

We had a really good team for 2022 last year and went undefeated in the regular season. We had six seniors back then who were major contributors to the team, says Shep. This year we lost a lot of key players, so we had to build on some of the newer players on the team.

Regardless of the pieces that come together in the club’s ultimate puzzle for Sheps’ junior year in 2024, Valley must remain present, aware and focused to continue its ascendancy back to the top of the Shoreline Conference.

I know we can do well as a team next year, says Shep. We need to step it up a notch during training, step up our game, lock in and just get ready.