Full schedule, programs, results, live streaming details





Manika Batra will lead the Indian contingent in the absence of veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal. Following its successful conclusion in Zagreb, the WTT series moves to Slovenia this week for exciting table tennis action. This will be the first Star Contender that Slovenia will host after both WTT Contenders in Lasko and Nova Gorica. The WTT Star Contender Ljubljana 2023 will be held at the Tivoli Arena from July 3 and the competition consists of 64 singles and 16 doubles competing for the coveted title. India had quite a performance at the Zagreb Contender last week, with the pair of Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale reaching the women’s doubles semifinals. Men’s doubles Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah reached the quarterfinals before losing to Gustavo Gomez/Nicholas Burgos (1-3). The only paddler in the men’s singles in the main draw Achanta Sharath Kamal lost to Li Shidong (0-3) in the pre-quarterfinals. The form of former WR 24 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is of some concern as he lost in the men’s singles qualifiers and in the opening round of the mixed doubles alongside Manika Batra last week. WTT Star Contender Ljubljana 2023 Venue and Date Date: 0309 July 2023 Location: Tivoli Hall Ljubljana, Slovenia Who are the best seeds on WTT Contender Ljubljana 2023? Men’s singles: 1. Fan Zhendong

2. Wang Chuqin

3. Mom long

4.Tomokazu Harimoto

5.Hugo Calderano

6. Lin Yun Ju

7. Trulls Moregard

8. Darko Jorgic Women’s Singles: 1. Sun Yingsha

2. Chen Meng

3. Wang Manyu

4. Mimic it

5. Hina Hayata

6. Shin Yubin

7. Aldriana Diaz

8.Nina Mittelham Which Indian players will play in WTT Star Contender Ljubljana 2023? Men singles Qualifications Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manav Vikash Thakkar, Harmeet Desai, Manush Utpalbhai Shah and Sanil Shetty. Women’s Singles Qualifications Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Reeth Tennison, Diya Parag Chitale and Ayhika Mukherjee. Main draw Manika Batra Men’s Double Qualifications Manav Thakkar/Utpal Shah Ladies Double Qualifications Ayhika Mukherjee/Sutirtha Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale Mixed doubles Qualifications Utpal Shah/Sreeja Akula Main draw Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra Where and how to watch live broadcast and live streaming of WTT Star Contender Ljubljana 2023? Fans can watch the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana 2023 live stream on the WTT YouTube channel. Unfortunately, no live broadcast has been announced yet Indian sports live coverage on Khel Now Indias fixtures and results at WTT Star Contender Ljubljana 2023 Day 1 July 3 (Monday) Men’s Singles Qualifications (Round 1) Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Sanil Shetty (11-8, 11-6, 11-8) Harmeet Desai defeated Li Hong Ming (7-11, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-9) Utpal Shah defeated Marcos Madrid (11-1, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5) Manav Thakkar lost to Liao Cheng-Ting (8-11, 5-11, 7-11) Women’s singles qualifying tournament (Round 1) Sreeja Akula defeated Sarah De Nutte 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to NG Wing Lam 9-11, 9-11, 4-1 Diya Chitale lost to Huang Yi-Hua (6-11, 11-6, 9-11, 12-10, 6-11) Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Zhu Chengzhu (2-11, 7-11, 9-11) Reeth Tennison lost to Wong Xin Ru (8-11, 12-10, 8-11, 9-11) Men’s Doubles Qualifications (Round 1) Manav Thakkar/Utpal Shah (day) Women’s Doubles Qualifications (Round 1) Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Diya Chitale/Sreeja Akula (8-11, 10-12, 11-4, 7-11) Qualifications Mixed Doubles (Round 1) Manush Shah/Sreeja Akula lost to Prithika Pavade/Simon Gauzy (8-11, 6-11, 6-11) Day 2 July 4 (Tuesday) Men’s Singles Qualifications (Round 2) Harmeet Desai v Jules Rolland Manush Utpalbhai Shah v Lubomir Jancarik Sathiyan Gnanasekaran v Samuel Kulczycki Women’s singles qualifying tournament (Round 2) Sreeja Akula vs Prithika Pavade Women’s Doubles Qualifications (Round 2) Diya Chitale/Sreeja AkulaSuthasini Sawettabut/Orawan Paranang Follow Khel Now for more updates Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram and join our community Telegram.

