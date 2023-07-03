Amol Muzumdar to become head coach of India women’s cricket team | Cricket news







The CAC consisting of Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik was most impressed by Muzumdar’s 90-minute presentation during the interview.

The others interviewed by the CAC were former Durham coach Jon Lewis and Tushar Arothe, who had already served as head coach of India before he stepped down in 2018.

The development comes days before the start of India’s tour of Bangladesh. India has been without a head coach since December last year when Ramesh Powar was sacked.

“The CAC was most impressed with Amol’s presentation, who was very clear in his plans for the women’s team. The other presentations were also good, but his was by far the best. He will most likely be recommended for the job said a BCCI official. MOT.

Muzumdar, who was most recently the head coach of Mumbai Ranji side and has had stints with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and the South African national team, was the only one to appear in person for the interview.

Muzumdar’s first assignment is the Bangladesh tour, which starts on July 9. India will play three T20s and as many ODIs in Mirpur.

The Indian women’s team, which has often lost high-stakes matches from a winning position over the past five years, has yet to win a world title.

Muzumdar, who is likely to sign a two-year contract, is expected to lead the team to an elusive ICC title in Bangladesh next year when the T20 World Cup is played in September-October.

Given India’s inability to complete knockout matches, most recently in the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia earlier this year, the new head coach will focus on improving the players’ physical fitness in addition to working to their mental toughness.

“Fitness is an important area for improvement for the women’s cricket team. Some players of the national team really need to work on their fitness. Muzumdar also stressed the need for a full support staff, including a mental trainer.

“He is fully aware of what this team needs to get to the next level,” the board official added.

The next two women’s ICC events will take place in the subcontinent — Bangladesh and India, and that has also worked out in favor of Muzumdar.

India will host the Women’s ODI World Cup in September 2025.

