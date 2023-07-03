Sports
Mizzou football got 5 commits in 4 days. Here’s how it can get better
Missouri football had a prolific recruiting weekend that doubled its commitments in the Class of 2024, and the Tigers are on the verge of more recruiting fireworks this holiday week.
The bottom line is that MU is recruiting. Eli Drinkwitz has landed five verbal pledges in four days, the latest being four-star linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez.
It’s a far cry from where recruiting efforts stood a month ago, when MU had just two pledges for June and three for last weekend.
That recruiting profile could be even better by the end of this week. Rodriguez’s dedication pushed the Tigers higher.
Meet 4 star LB commit Nicholas Rodriguez
Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Rodriguez committed Monday morning. He chose Missouri over Tennessee, Ohio State, and West Virginia. Rodriguez made visits to WVU, OSU and MU.
He is rated the 16th best linebacker prospect in the country according to Rivals, and the 42nd best prospect in the state of Florida.
Rodriguez earned his ranking after a productive 2022 high school season. At St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Rodriguez recorded a total of 93 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, two fumbles, an interception and a blocked field goal as a junior.
He brings versatility to the linebacker room as a player who can both chase the passer and defend the passing play.
Missouri’s linebacker room is set for the 2023 season. Ty’Ron Hopper and Chad Bailey return as starters, with Chuck Hicks, Dameon Wilson, Carmycah Glass and Xavier Simmons supporting Hopper and Bailey.
After that, Rodriguez becomes part of the future. Wilson, Simmons and Glass are the most experienced on the 2024 roster, but Brayshawn Littlejohn and Triston Newson will span the depth. Considering how Wilson progressed in 2022 when Bailey was injured, Rodriguez could make similar progress.
Where is Mizzou’s class for 2024 now?
After five pledges in four days, Missouri’s recruiting class stands at eight pledges in 2024. this includes an even split between four offensive players and four defensive players.
The majority of the players Missouri has received commitments over the past four days have been defensive players: athlete Cam Dooley, safety Jackson Hancock, defensive tackle Justin Bodford and Rodriguez. One player, receiver Jude James, was an offensive player.
This places MU’s 2024 class with a No. 74 overall ranking from 247Sports and a No. 71 overall ranking from Rivals.
As pledges continue to come in this summer, and most likely into the fall, that ranking will rise as well.
What is the next step on the recruitment path?
MU is not done at all. This week could outline what the class of 2024 will ultimately look like on signing day.
On July 4, Missouri has two players it is closely involved in announcing their commitments: four-star receiver James Madison and three-star cornerback Cameron Keys.
Should MU earn its promise, Madison would be the highest-rated commit Drinkwitz has in the 2024 class to date. Missouri had a commitment from in-state prospect Tionne Gray, a four-star defensive lineman, but Gray returned from MU to Oregon in April.
Adding Madison would help MU’s receiver corps retain both depth and talent in the Class of 2024 to pair with a position group that could include Luther Burden, Theo Wease, Mekhi Miller, Joshua Manning, Daniel Blood, Marquis Johnson and Nicholas Deloach include.
Madison, Rodriguez’s teammate at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, must choose between MU and Florida State.
Keys would also set the tone for the defensive back’s future after Missouri already earned a commitment from Dooley last weekend.
Keys has offers from Kentucky, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, MU and Arkansas, but chooses between Vanderbilt and Missouri. With the potential for Ennis Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine to forego their eligibility and elect to enter the NFL Draft after the 2023 season, Keys and Dooley are the foreseeable future.
After July 4, four-star running back Johann Cardenas also announces his commitment on July 7. He chooses between Vanderbilt, Missouri and Texas Tech, according to 247Sports.
|
