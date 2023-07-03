Sports
Fans welcomed to Wimbledon on the first day of the tennis championships
Thousands of fans have started shuffling towards the Wimbledon gates after Love Island star Kim Cetinay opened the first checkpoint for the first day of the championships.
The winner of the 2017 show started a short countdown before shouting: Let’s go and run through an archway in Wimbledon Park.
First in line, Julia Barker, 47, followed the celebrity with her green queue ticket, stamped number one, along with her husband Nicky54, and son Dan, 23.
The family, who have lived in Ireland for over 20 years but are originally from Latvia, have been camping since 7:30 am on Saturday morning.
Dan told the PA news agency: We didn’t expect to be the first.
He said they had hoped to get tickets to either Center Court or Court One.
Then we realized there was no one here, he added.
Spectators had been warned to pack raincoats and umbrellas to brace for scattered showers, but there was sunshine and blue skies in southwest London on Monday morning.
Warnings had also been issued about possible disruptions to travel if Insult announced last month that starting Monday, its members would revoke six days of non-contractual overtime from 16 of the country’s 35 railway companies.
Home fans will have six British players to cheer for on the first day of the tournament Danny EvansJodie Burrage, Katie Swan, Jan Choinski, Harriet Dart and Liam Broady.
Evans has criticized other British players in recent months for not playing enough tournaments, shying away from the elitist nature of the sport and claiming Emma Raducanus’ US Open victory was on paper because of domestic cracks.
The 33-year-old will face Frances Quentin Halys on Monday.
I’m clearly looking forward to it, he said. It’s Wimbledon, it’s a great experience to play here and win matches, so my goal is to get through the first round.
Burrage has yet to win a singles match at the All England Club, but she was involved in one of the tournament’s most popular stories last year when she offered a Marks and Spencer treat to a batboy who was feeling unwell.
The Percy Pig incident meant that a disappointing first-round loss for Burrage was pretty much forgotten, and she hopes to get lucky for a third time on Monday when she takes on American Caty McNally.
I played her at the US Open last year, Burrage said. I’ll watch that game. She is a tough opponent and on the grass she becomes really dangerous. I will enjoy the challenge.
Swan expressed hope that a strong performance at Wimbledon could encourage Elton John to visit SW19 to support her after she signed with Rocket Entertainment, the management company co-founded by the music superstar.
She will face Belinda Bencic on Monday, seeded 14th.
Everyone here is tough, but she’s clearly an Olympic gold medalist and she’s accomplished so much in her career, Swan said.
I was excited when I saw the draw. Course two is the biggest course I’ve played on here, so I’m really looking forward to it. I stand behind myself and I think it will be really nice to have home support.
Money Djokovic will also play his first match on Monday as he bids for his 24th Grand Slam title and eighth Wimbledon win, the latter of which would tie Roger Federer’s record.
Clare Balding will succeed Sue Barker this year to become the face of the BBC at Wimbledon, after the latter spent 30 years presenting national coverage from the All England Club last summer.
Former England cricketer Isa Guha will share presenting duties and has supported Balding as an ultimate professional.
The competition runs from Monday 3 July to Sunday 16 July.
|
