Wimbledon changes the dress code for women for the first time – WWD





For the past 146 years, the best tennis players in the world have competed on the grass courts of London for the chance to win the Wimbledon title. The renowned tournament is known for its strict all-white dress code, but for the first time in history it is getting an update. In 2023, female players will now be able to wear dark-colored underpants, a change designed to ease anxiety around menstruation. However, these garments still cannot be longer than their skirts or tennis shorts. Where does the all-white dress code come from? Dating back to the very first Wimbledon tournament in 1877, players were required to wear all-white uniforms. Shades of off-white or ivory are strictly prohibited. Only “a single strip of color”, no more than an inch long, is allowed on the neckline or sleeve. May Sutton competing at Wimbledon in 1907. Getty Images Why is this change happening now? Women were first allowed to compete at Wimbledon in 1884. They didn’t always wear short skirts to play tennis – it wasn’t until the 1920s that female players began to eschew long dresses and swap them for shorter hemlines. In recent years, both tennis legend Billie Jean King and Judy Murray, the mother of pro player Andy Murray, have advocated changing the underpants rules. “We were always worried because we always wore white,” King told CNN in 2022. “And what you wear underneath is important for your period.” In a statement, All England Club CEO Sally Bolton said she hopes the new rule will “help players focus purely on their performance by removing a potential source of anxiety.” What have players said about the change? Pro Coco Gauff from the United States welcomed the updated dress code. “I think it will relieve a lot of stress for me, and certainly for other girls in the dressing room,” she told Sky News last week. Coco Gauff will play at Wimbledon in 2022. Visionhaus/Getty Images Several players have spoken of the challenges of controlling their periods during Wimbledon, with some resorting to hormonal contraception to avoid menstruation during the tournament. “Last year I took the pill to stop myself from bleeding because I knew we had to wear white underpants, and I didn’t want to be embarrassed,” British tennis player Heather Watson explains to Sky News. Is there a dress code for spectators? Those who watch Wimbledon are not forced to adhere to the all-white dress code. However, they are expected to wear formal daywear. Prohibited items include dirty sneakers, ripped jeans, and running shorts.

