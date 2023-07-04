Hannah Sparks joins Auburn softball as an assistant coach





AUBURN, Ala. Fresh from helping Oklahoma to its third consecutive national championship, Hannah Sparks joins Auburn softball as assistant coach, head coach Mickey Deans announced Monday. “We are delighted to welcome Hannah to our workforce,” Dean said of the hire. “Hannah will work with our catchers as well as our infielders. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from her time playing and coaching at Oklahoma.” Sparks was the volunteer assistant coach at her alma mater during the 2023 season in which the Sooner staff was honored as the National Fastpitch Coaching Association Division I Staff of the Year. Sparks helped the Sooners to a 61–1 record, the best winning percentage in NCAA Division I softball history, and Big 12 regular season and tournament titles. Oklahoma led the country in multiple categories, including running average (.96), batting average (.367), and fielding percentage (.988). The Sooners’ title run included a 53-game win streak, which set the NCAA record, 35 shutouts, 29 run-rule wins, and a record of 28–0 versus ranked opponents to set program records. Five leading Sooners were named NFCA First Team All-Americans during Sparks’ tenure, while eight student-athletes earned All-Big 12 honors. Before returning to Oklahoma, Sparks spent three seasons as the batting and catching coach and recruiting coordinator at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Mississippi. During the 2021 season, PRCC hit 43 home runs and had a team batting average of .335 under Sparks. Sparks began her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. Sparks, who graduated from Oklahoma in 2018, was a national champion with the Sooners as catcher in 2017. The Thomasville, Alabama native played more than 70 times at Oklahoma after transferring from Northwest Florida State College, where she was an All-American at the NFCAA Division I level. She helped Northwest Florida state to the 2016 Panhandle Conference championship.

