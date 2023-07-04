Assembling the all-time Lloyd Carr team





The Lloyd Carr era was one of the greatest in Michigan football history and here is the all-time Lloyd Carr team for the Wolverines. Lloyd Carr is one of the greatest head coaches in Michigan football history. He won 122 games, five Big Ten championships, one national title and one Rose Bowl game. Carr finished his career with a 6-7 record against Ohio State. Michigan football won its first three games against the Buckeyes with him as head coach, including wins in 1995 and 1996. Ohio State had top-2 teams in both seasons, while Michigan football was mediocre. In 1997, the Wolverines won a top-5 game against Ohio State, nullifying the Buckeyes’ dream of winning the national title for the third straight year. Michigan Football won the league title that same season in 1997. Carr won double-digit matches six times in 13 years. He also won at least nine games 10 times. The Wolverines had four top-10 finishes under Carr. Michigan football has also been in the last AP Top 20 in 12 of its 13 seasons. UM was a model of consistency from 1995-2007, and here’s our all-time Lloyd Carr team. Michigan All-Time Lloyd Carr Team, Quarterback: Tom Brady This was actually a very difficult decision. Chad Henne, John Navarre, Brian Griese and Tom Brady were all strong candidates in my opinion. Henne is the all-time Michigan football leader in passing yards and touchdowns. He has three seasons with at least 21 touchdown passes. He also led Michigan football to a few Rose Bowl appearances. Still, I couldn’t make Henne the quarterback on the all-time Lloyd Carr team. Tom Brady’s numbers are as good as Navarra’s, who is second in most Michigan categories. Tom also didn’t lead the Wolverines to a national title as a starting quarterback like Griese. However, Tom was still great for the Wolverines. He had a 1-1 record against Ohio State. He was also top-5 in passing yards and touchdowns in the Big Ten in both seasons as a starter, in addition to leading the Big Ten in pass efficiency in 1998. Michigan Football won double-digit games under Brady, and his nickname as Captain Comeback began in college. In three straight games his senior year, Brady led Michigan to victories over Penn State, Ohio State, and Alabama (Orange Bowl). Penn State led by 10 in the fourth quarter before two late Brady touchdowns gave a crucial road win. The Wolverines clinched an Orange Bowl berth the following week after rallying from seven to defeat the Buckeyes. Then, in a top-10 battle, Brady and Michigan football rallied from two separate 14-point deficits in the Orange Bowl against Alabama. One of the biggest mistakes of Carr’s career was Brady sharing the runway with Drew Henson. It possibly cost that 1999 team a Big Ten Championship and maybe more. I asked myself, based on their college careers, if I had to win one game, who would I want to start Michigan football with? Among those candidates, the answer is still Tom Brady.

