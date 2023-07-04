



American and former Longhorn Peyton Stearns returns a shot to Czech Marketa Vondrousova in a first round match on the first day of Wimbledon in London. Stearns fell 6-2, 7-5. Former UT tennis star Peyton Stearns fell to Czech Markta Vondrouov 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of Wimbledon on Monday. It was Stearns’ first game since then announcing a break from tennis dealing with a parasite that had been causing her illness since the French Open. The match was postponed due to rain, but eventually started with a shaky first set from Stearns. Although she was able to recover in the second inning to make things competitive, Stearns’ serve was ultimately not up to par in the game. The former Longhorn had four double faults and won only 54% of her first saves. Stearns broke into the top 60 last month after reaching the last 64 on her French Open debut before losing to the current number 10 in the world Daria Kasatkina. During that run, Stearns defeated former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in the second round. However, she faced a secretly difficult opponent in the first round. Vondrouov is a former No. 1 junior, has a career high ranking of 14th and once made it to the 2019 French Open final as a teenager. The former NCAA champion now has a few months to play smaller tournaments and prepare for the Grand Slam in her home country, the US Open. Peyton Stearns returns the ball during her ATX Open round of 16 match against Mirjam Bjorklund at Westwood Country Club in March. Stearns, a UT graduate, won the competition. This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Former Texas tennis star Peyton Stearns loses at Wimbledon

