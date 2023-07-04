Johnson earns spot on Houston Rockets NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 Mini-Camp roster





LAS VEGAS Justin Johnson who recently completed his playing career for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley men’s basketball team, will face the Houston Rockets as part of their NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 Mini-Camp Roster. Johnson aims to become the first UTRGV alum to compete in the NBA Summer League since 2017, when forwardShaquille Hines(class of 2016) competed with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the Orlando Pro Summer League. Hines also competed with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2016 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Hines played for Medipolis Science City Jena in the German ProA this season, averaging 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 53.2% from the field in 25 games. A 2022–23 All-Western Athletic Conference (WAC) First Team selection, Johnson finished his senior season averaging 20.3 points on 44.1% shooting, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31 games. Johnson led the WAC in five offensive categories, second in the NCAA in free throw attempts (274), sixth in free throw attempts (186), 20ein points per game (20.3), 70ein field goals (207) and 131stin minutes per game (34:20). Johnson is also ranked 42ndndin the NCAA and third in the WAC in points (630), 48ein the NCAA and second in the WAC in field goal attempts (469), 218ein the NCAA and fifth in the WAC in field target shooting (44.1%), 293edin the NCAA and ninth in the WAC in defensive rebounds per game (4.42), 341stat the NCAA and 13ein the WAC in assists per game (3.0) and 350eat the NCAA and 13ein the WAC in assist-to-turnover ratio (0.79). Johnson finished the season ranking 11ein program history in points (630), fourth in free throw attempts (186), and third in free throw attempts (274) in a single season. During his two years with UTRGV, Johnson scored 1,179 points, ranking 17thein program history, while hitting 330 free throws, which ranks sixth, and 486 free throws attempted, which also ranks sixth. Houston Rockets NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 Mini-Camp Squad No. Name Pos. Ht. wt. DOB Prior to the NBA NBA Exp. 54 Chris Brandon F 6-8 220 21-02-00 Northern Kentucky R 5 Darius days F 6-7 240 10-20-99 LSU 1 58 Jonathan Dunn G 6-4 180 2/17/98 Southern Nazarene R 17 Tari Jason F 6-8 217 5/10/01 LSU 1 62 Nate Hinton G/F 6-5 210 6/8/99 Houston 2 12 Trevor Hudgins G 6-0 198 3/23/99 state of NW Missouri 1 65 Jay Huff C 7-1 240 8/25/97 Virginia 2 59 Justin Johnson G/F 6-6 185 8/11/99 UTRGV R 56 Jalen Lecque G 6-4 185 6/13/00 Brewster Academy 2 55 Fletcher Magee G 6-4 200 11-13-96 Wofford R 60 Matthew Mayer F 6-9 225 9/23/99 Illinois R 64 Trae Mitchell F 6-6 195 8/19/97 South Alabama R 61 Miles Powell G 6-2 195 7-7-97 Seton Hall 1 63 Tyjohn Rodde G 6-3 180 5-10-98 Bellevue College R 57 Jermaine Samuels Jr. F 6-7 230 11-3-98 Villanova R 10 Jabari Smith Jr. F 6-11 213 5/13/03 Maroon 1 1 Amen Thompson G 6-7 215 30-01-03 Overtime elite R 7 Cam Whitmore F 6-7 235 7/8/04 Villanova R Summer league head coach:Ben Sullivan Houston Rockets NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 Schedule Day Date Opponent Time (CT) Place TV Friday July 7 Portland 6 p.m Thomas & Mack Center ESPN Sunday July 9 Detroit 5 p.m Thomas & Mack Center ESPN2 Tuesday July 11 Oklahoma city 5:30 PM Thomas & Mack Center NBA TV Thursday July 13 golden state 6 p.m Thomas & Mack Center ESPN Village/Sun July 15/16 To be determined To be determined To be determined To be determined Monday July 17 Championship 8 p.m Thomas & Mack Center ESPN Support UTRGV men’s basketball|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goutrgv.com/news/2023/7/3/mens-basketball-johnson-earns-spot-on-houston-rockets-nba-2k24-summer-league-2023-mini-camp-roster.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos