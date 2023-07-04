PAUL NEWMAN: Pat Cummins’ decision not to withdraw resignation put Aussie cricket back in the gutter

The biggest shame of the whole affair is that it was Pat Cummins who turned down the chance to do the right thing when Jonny Bairstow was fired to infuriate Lord’s.

If anyone could see the wider picture of an experienced Australian team who should have known better and withdraw Australia’s appeal against Bairstow in a key phase of the second Test, it certainly would have been their captain.

Cummins, at least before Sunday’s extraordinary scenes, was regarded as one of the nicest guys in cricket, a captain with a conscience and just the right man to restore Australia’s tarnished image after the devastation of Sandpapergate.

Now all the good work Cummins has done since he succeeded the disgraced Tim Paine, who succeeded the disgraced Steve Smith, is in ruins. Australia’s 43-run win to take a 2-0 lead in the Ashes will be forever tainted.

It’s not as if the ‘crime’ is as bad as the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town five years ago that swept Australian cricket and led to lengthy suspensions for Smith and David Warner and the departure of Darren Lehmann as coach.

Pat Cummins’ Australia have now gone 2-0 in the Ashes series, following Sunday’s victory over Lord’s

Ben Stokes’ England side (left) was in turmoil on Sunday afternoon after Jonny Bairstow was controversially sacked by Australia, which has since been heavily criticized.

Bairstow (right) was stunned by Alex Carey after he left his crease thinking the ball was dead

Neither were Alex ‘Pariah’ Carey’s actions in running from Bairstow. There was no way it could have been considered a punch when everything pointed to the over being complete and the ball as dead dead as the “Mankading” revival.

It’s just the missed opportunity.

The chance for Cummins to prove that Australian cricket has really climbed out of the gutter it found itself in when the conduct of a truly toxic Australian team reached its nadir in South Africa.

There was plenty of time for Cummins to realize the implications of what he was doing when inexperienced referee Ahsan Raza, erroneously, immediately sent the decision to the TV official rather than take the sting out of the incident himself.

Raza and fellow referee Chris Gaffaney should have gone to Cummins and England captain Ben Stokes.

He could have told them they were starting to get in position for the next over and asked Cummins if he really wanted to continue with Carey’s appeal.

When they didn’t, Cummins should have gone to his many senior players for advice before making a call that will haunt him and Carey for the rest of their careers, however much they believe they acted within the letter of the cricketing laws.

All that is clear is that Bairstow was not trying to run or seek any advantage. So it was underhanded to fire him as Australia did.

Steve Smith burst into tears during his live apology after ‘Sandpaper-Gate’ in 2018

Cameron Bancroft (pictured) was caught rubbing sandpaper on a cricket ball during a test match against South Africa in 2018

Recall that Indian captain MS Dhoni called back Ian Bell when he did something similar at Trent Bridge in 2011 and there was a much stronger argument to say that Bell had been dozier than Bairstow.

Have Smith and Warner learned nothing from the scandal that will tarnish their own records forever? Smith is still trying to be Australia’s captain in the field. Why couldn’t he show real leadership when Australia’s official captain needed him most?

What was Cummins afraid of? England still needed 178 runs for the most unlikely series-level wins at the time.

Didn’t Australia have a belief that they could take the remaining five England wickets on a fifth-day field without cheating?

Cummins’s monosyllabic response to questions afterwards and refusal to explain his actions and acknowledge the degree of feeling under a feverishly packed house of cricket suggests that deep down he knew he had made a grave mistake.

He may fully realize it by the time the teams get back to work in Leeds on Thursday, but there’s been no suggestion of a turnaround yet, certainly no sign of the public apology Geoffrey Boycott demanded from Australia on Monday.

Instead, Australians who, remember, somehow get into trouble when an England batsman doesn’t walk after nicking a ball or an England bowler gives one of their batsmen a mild rebuff, cricket practices they invented, preferring to get outraged by the behavior of some MCC members in the Lord’s Long Room.

That in itself should have made Cummins and company realize they were wrong. If members in the sacred Long Room, one of the most traditional and gentle places in cricket, were to become hostile, then Australia certainly had to take a look at itself.

Carey (left) thinking on his feet ran to celebrate with his teammates after the layoff

Much controversy has shrouded Saturday’s test, but there were unsavory scenes in the Long Room at Lord’s as MCC members harassed the Australian team as they left the field

Stokes (left) and England head coach Brendon McCullum (right) have both spoken out about the incident, with Stokes insisting that ‘it wasn’t how he wanted to win a test match’

And was what those members did really that bad?

Yes, they yelled angrily at the Australians, but it seems certain that no abusive language was used and none of the physical contact hinted at by Cricket Australia when they made their complaint to MCC.

This was no Gabba. No Bay 13 in Melbourne. Hostility to other teams, such as non-running and sledding, is an Australian specialty, so it’s funny that they are so offended by it when the shoe is on the other foot.

Again, we’ve seen much worse than what Carey did. But Cummins had the chance to give the game one of his great sporting moments, while running only a small risk of damaging his side’s chances of winning.

The fact that the Australian captain didn’t take it is a disgrace to the game and his own reputation.