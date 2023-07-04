Next big Illini recruiting targets for 2024 after missing Marquise Lightfoot





Monday brought bad news for Illinois’ football program when it came to recruiting. It was my great hope that the Illini would not only be competitive in recruiting Marquise Lightfoot, but I wanted Bret Bielema to shock the world and keep him home. However, that ultimately did not happen. The top 150 recruits did not stay in the state, moving instead to warmer pastures. He decided that the Miami Hurricanes would be the best place for his development.

Now that the Illini are on Lightfoot, it’s time to look at the next biggest fish in the pond. There are still plenty of solid recruits left for the class of 2024, but who will be the next highest-rated Illinois recruit to potentially land? Bret Bielema and the Illinois football team have their eyes on some of the top recruits left in 2024 Ca’lil Valentine – #349 – Running back Illinois has a good shot at running back, Ca’lil Valentine. The six-foot, 180-pound ball carrier from Arizona is a three-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 349 player in the class of 2024. He is also the No. 30 returning to the nation and the No. 7 player coming from Arizona. This recruitment appears to be attributable to Utah and Illinois only. 247Sports is preferred by the Utes, but it’s only a six out of 10 trust. This would be a great asset to the Illini and one that would strengthen the running back room. There will be a commitment on July 8. Darrion Dupree – #366 – Run Back Needless to say, the Illini have formed another declining program. We are a top team for Darrion Dupree. He is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound returning from Illinois. Dupree is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 366 player in the class of 2024. He is also the No. 32 returning to the nation and the No. 8 player coming from Illinois. Bielema has a great history of developing and deploying running backs in the NFL. This is a great recruiting field for running backs like Dupree. Dupree’s recruitment appears to be attributable to Missouri, Wisconsin, and Illinois. According to 247Sports, the Badgers have a seven out of ten confidence to bring in the talented running back. There will be a commitment on July 7. Kevin Levy – #694 – Wide receiver Illinois wants to attack and it would help to land someone like Kevin Levy. He is a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver from Florida. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 694 player in the class of 2024. Levy is also the No. 72 athlete in the nation and the No. 101 player in the state of Florida. A commitment for Levy comes on July 15. Florida State, Louisville, Rutgers and Illinois are the four teams vying for his pledge, but 247Sports has the Seminoles as the favorite with a confidence of six to 10.

