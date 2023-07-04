Former Nittany Lion returns as assistant coach of men’s hockey





STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Penn State forward Andrew Sturtz was named assistant coach of the Penn State Men’s Hockey team on Monday. “I am deeply honored and excited to be returning to Penn State as an assistant coach for the men’s ice hockey program,” said Sturtz. My time as a student athlete at Happy Valley has truly changed my life and I look forward to working with Coach Gadowsky and his staff to bring that same experience to our current and future Nittany Lions.” Penn State names Mike Gambino as head baseball coach

The appointment comes after the NCAA Division I Board voted to remove the voluntary coaching designation in Division I. Sturtz joins head coach Guy Gadowsky, assistant head coach Keith Fisher and assistant coach Juliano Pagliero. Sturtz played for Fisher from 2015 to 2018. Sturtz will be part of all coaching and recruiting activities with an emphasis on skills development. “We are delighted to add Andrew Sturtz to our staff,” said Gadowsky. His stats at Penn State are extremely impressive: Sturtzy won a B1G championship, is second in plus/minus, second all-time in goals scored, game-winning goals, and goals in a season, and as a three-time Academic All-B1G member, he could be finish college in three years and sign an NHL contract after his junior season. The 2017 Big Ten Tournament Championship, which Sturtz helped lead Penn State to, was the first in the program’s history. The Buffalo, New York native helped the Lions make NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018, also a first in the program’s history. Sturtz posted 40 points, 14 goals and 26 assists in the 2017–18 season, adding himself to the list of only six other players to ever record a 40-point season at Penn State. Over the past three seasons, Sturtz played 35 games in the American Hockey League with the Belleville Senators, scoring four goals and providing seven assists. Sturtzy joined the East Coast Hockey League with the Rapid City Rush for the 2020-21 season where he scored 28 points in 33 games before being sidelined with an injury. Sturtz made his comeback last season with the Orlando Solar Bears and the Toledo Walleye. Sturtz played 64 games during the 2022–23 season, scoring 27 goals with 14 assists. Penn State men’s hockey finished last season 22-16-1 overall and 10-13-1 in conference play.

