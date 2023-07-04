Jack Grealish has built a bar in his 6 million dollar mansion – but there’s a surprising twist





PARTY BOY Jack Grealish is having a bar built in his 6 million dollar mansion, but it will serve healthy shots of wheatgrass and spirulina smoothies. News of the drinking establishment comes after booze-loving Grealish celebrated his Manchester City side’s triple success with a 24-hour booze-up in Ibiza last month. 3 Jack Grealish is having a bar built in his $6 million mansion 3 But the bar serves healthy wheat grass shots and healthy juices Credit: Getty But it is more likely to take care of his fiancée Sasha Attwood. The 27-year-old model loves 5am gym workouts and swears by a green juice blend with celery, apple, lemon and spinach. Grealish’s juice bar is part of a new leisure suite, which also has a plunge pool, sauna and steam rooms. There will also be a treatment centre, gym and yoga room, spa, swimming pool, changing rooms and a games area for pool, darts and table tennis. England winger Grealish, 27, paid £5.6 million last August for the seven-bedroom mansion set in 20 acres of land in a remote part of Cheshire. It has a wood paneled men’s office, lighted tennis courts, professionally landscaped golf course, stocked fly fishing lake and even a helipad. The 100 million dollar player and Sasha, who have been together since they were 16, are currently renting a flat in Manchester with a five-a-side football pitch on the roof. 3 Grealish celebrated his team’s triple success last month with a 24-hour booze-up in Ibiza, pictured above with Kyle Walker Credit: Splash

