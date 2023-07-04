Sports
2023 John Deere Classic Odds, Field, Picks, Predictions: Golf Expert Fades Ludvig Aberg at TPC Deere Run
The best field in more than a decade will compete at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, when play begins in the 2023 John Deere Classic on Thursday. This year’s tournament attracted nine players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking. The last time the John Deere Classic had this many top 50 players was in 2012. Russell Henley and Denny McCarthy, ranked number 29 and 34 in the world respectively, are the +1400 co-favorites in the final 2023 John Deere Classic golf odds.
Cameron Young, the highest ranked player in the field at number 19, is the third pick in the odds, at +1600. Ludvig Aberg (+2200) and Adam Hadwin (+2200) round out the top five listings in the John Deere Classic 2023 field. Before pinning 2023 John Deere Classic picks, make sure you check out the PGA predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other things. He has had incredible success in the head-to-head and first-round leader markets as well as head-to-head betting. The expert has been on fire in head-to-head matches since the Charles Schwab Challenge, going 15-4 and returning 9.05 units over that span. That’s a $900 win for $100 bettors over the past six weeks.
Nejad also grabbed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner of the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted “The Early Wedge”, and in the show’s first three months, it smashed two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks. It was up more than 70 units in that three-month period.
Now Nejad has turned his attention to the 2023 John Deere Classic field and recorded his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid.
Expert picks from the 2023 John Deere Classic
A surprise: Nejad has few chances against Ludvig Aberg, even though he is a perfect 5-for-5 in cuts this year and 3-for-3 since turning pro last month. Despite his week-to-week consistency, the 23-year-old from Sweden has never finished better than 24th in a PGA Tour event. Last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he faded to 40th place after opening with a seven under 65. “I quite like Aberg, but last week’s +5500 was much tastier than this week’s number, and I am happy to stop him this week for players with a higher chance,” Nejad told SportsLine.
However, Nejad is bullish on Eric Cole, even though he's a +3000 long shot. Cole, a 35-year-old who has dominated mini-tours, is thriving in his first year on the PGA Tour. He has earned over $2.8 million this season and is ranked 25th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total. "He took last week off which should be a big help to him as he had played 10 consecutive tournaments," Nejad told SportsLine.
How to make 2023 John Deere Classic golf picks
Nejad has made his best bets for the 2023 John Deere Classic, picking his long shots, including a price well above 70-1. This player plays "in a very sustainable way" and is a longshot that could surprise.
So which players should you target or avoid for the John Deere Classic 2023, and which player in the John Deere Classic 2023 field could deliver a huge payout of well over 70-1?
2023 John Deere Classic odds, field, contenders
2023 John Deere Classic odds, field, contenders
Denny McCarthy +1400
Russell Henley +1400
Cameron Young +1600
Adam Hadwin +2200
Ludvig Aberg +2200
Taylor Moore +2800
Adam Schenk +2800
Keith Mitchell +2800
Eric Cole +3000
Emiliano Grillo +3000
Chris Kirk +3000
Alex Smalley +3500
Byeong Hun An +3500
Seamus Power +3500
Stephen Jaeger +3500
Patrick Rogers +4000
Taylor Montgomery +4000
Nick Taylor +4000
JT Poston +4500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
Beau Hossler +5000
Ryan Palmer +5500
Matt Kuchar +5500
KH Lee +5500
Doug pin +6000
At Reavie +6000
Joseph Bramlett +6000
Sepp Straka +6000
Brendon Todd +6500
Michael Kim +6500
Lucas Glover +6500
Dylan Wu +7000
Adam Svenson +7000
Mark Hubbard +7000
Sam Stevens +7500
Gordon Sargent +7500
Nick Hardy +7500
Luke list +8000
Callum Tarrs +8000
Peter Kust +8000
Will Gordon +9000
Sam Ryder +9000
Nate Lashley +10000
Justin Lager +10000
Kevin Yu +10000
Akshay Bhatia +10000
David Lipsky +10000
Garrick Higgo +10000
Patton Kizzire +10000
Ben Martin +10000
SH Kim +10000
Carson Young +10000
Cameron Champion +10000
Davis Thompson +10000
Kevin Streelman +10000
Chad Ramey +12500
Zach Johnson +12500
Matt Ne Smith +12500
Greyson Sigg +12500
MJ Daffue +12500
Chesson Hadley +12500
André Novak +15000
Michael Thorbjornsen +15000
Carl Yuan +15000
Peter Malnati +15000
Tyler Duncan +17500
Robby Shelton +17500
Ryan Moore +17500
Troy Merritt +17500
Scott Piercy +20000
Zac Blair +20000
Harry Higgs +20000
Aaron Baddeley +20000
Joël Dahmen +20000
Augusto Nunez +22500
Ryan Gerard +22500
Grayson Murray +25000
Adam Long +25000
Kevin Tweg +25000
Trey Mullinax +25000
SY No +25000
Matt Schmid +25000
Jimmy Walker +25000
Zecheng Dou +27500
William Sleeve +27500
Ben Taylor +30000
Kevin Chapelle +30000
Vince Whaley +30000
Jonathan Byrd +30000
Lanto Griffin +30000
Austin Smotherman +30000
Dylan Frittelli +35000
Martin Laird +35000
Sean O’Hair +35000
Henrik Norlander +40000
James Hahn +40000
Harrison Endycott+40000
Andrew Landry +40000
Cameron Percy +40000
Doctor Redman +40000
Erik Van Rooyen +40000
Nico Echavarria +40000
Satoshi Kodaira +40000
Ryan Armor +40000
Kevin Roy +50000
Chris Stroud +50000
Cody Gribble +50000
Ross Steelman +50000
Kelly Kraft +50000
David Linmerth +50000
Brandt Snedeker +50,000
Richy Werenski +50000
Brent Grant +50000
Robert Streb +50000
Paul Haley II +50000
Russell Knox +50000
Tano Goya +50000
Kramer Hickok +50000
Sung Kang +50000
Hank Lebioda +50000
Brice Garnett +50000
Kyle Westmoreland +75000
Michael Gligic +75000
Trevor Cone +75000
Jim Herman +75000
Brandon Matthews +75000
Austin Cook +75000
Matthias Schwab +75000
Tommy Kuhl +75000
Martin Trainer +75000
Greg Chalmers +100000
Jason Dufner +100000
William McGirt +100000
Jay Giannetto +100000
Nick Watney +100000
Tyson Alexander +100000
Ryan Brehm +100000
Wesley Bryan +100000
DA points +100000
Scott Harrington +100000
Trevor Werbylo +100000
Chad Collins +100000
Brian Homo +150000
Jonas Lightning +150000
Geoff Ogilvy +150000
Brian Stuart +200000
Ricky Barnes +200000
Derek Lamley +250000
Marcus Byrd +250000
Dirk Ernst +250000
Max McGreevy +250000
Kyle Stanley +250000
