2023 John Deere Classic Odds, Field, Picks, Predictions: Golf Expert Fades Ludvig Aberg at TPC Deere Run





The best field in more than a decade will compete at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, when play begins in the 2023 John Deere Classic on Thursday. This year’s tournament attracted nine players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking. The last time the John Deere Classic had this many top 50 players was in 2012. Russell Henley and Denny McCarthy, ranked number 29 and 34 in the world respectively, are the +1400 co-favorites in the final 2023 John Deere Classic golf odds. Cameron Young, the highest ranked player in the field at number 19, is the third pick in the odds, at +1600. Ludvig Aberg (+2200) and Adam Hadwin (+2200) round out the top five listings in the John Deere Classic 2023 field. Before pinning 2023 John Deere Classic picks, make sure you check out the PGA predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad. Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other things. He has had incredible success in the head-to-head and first-round leader markets as well as head-to-head betting. The expert has been on fire in head-to-head matches since the Charles Schwab Challenge, going 15-4 and returning 9.05 units over that span. That’s a $900 win for $100 bettors over the past six weeks. Nejad also grabbed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner of the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted “The Early Wedge”, and in the show’s first three months, it smashed two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks. It was up more than 70 units in that three-month period. Now Nejad has turned his attention to the 2023 John Deere Classic field and recorded his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine. Expert picks from the 2023 John Deere Classic A surprise: Nejad has few chances against Ludvig Aberg, even though he is a perfect 5-for-5 in cuts this year and 3-for-3 since turning pro last month. Despite his week-to-week consistency, the 23-year-old from Sweden has never finished better than 24th in a PGA Tour event. Last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he faded to 40th place after opening with a seven under 65. “I quite like Aberg, but last week’s +5500 was much tastier than this week’s number, and I am happy to stop him this week for players with a higher chance,” Nejad told SportsLine. However, Nejad is bullish on Eric Cole, even though he’s a +3000 long shot. Cole, a 35-year-old who has dominated mini-tours, is thriving in his first year on the PGA Tour. He has earned over $2.8 million this season and is ranked 25th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total. “He took last week off which should be a big help to him as he had played 10 consecutive tournaments,” Nejad told SportsLine.See who to choose at SportsLine. How to make 2023 John Deere Classic golf picks Nejad has made his best bets for the 2023 John Deere Classic, picking his long shots, including a price well above 70-1. This player plays “in a very sustainable way” and is a longshot that could surprise. You can only see the choices at SportsLine. So which players should you target or avoid for the John Deere Classic 2023, and which player in the John Deere Classic 2023 field could deliver a huge payout of well over 70-1? View the opportunities below visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad’s top picks for John Deere Classic 2023all from the expert who won over 70 units on his recent golf picks. 2023 John Deere Classic odds, field, contenders Check out Nejad’s picks, best bets and predictions here. Denny McCarthy +1400

Russell Henley +1400

Cameron Young +1600

Adam Hadwin +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Taylor Moore +2800

Adam Schenk +2800

Keith Mitchell +2800

Eric Cole +3000

Emiliano Grillo +3000

Chris Kirk +3000

Alex Smalley +3500

Byeong Hun An +3500

Seamus Power +3500

Stephen Jaeger +3500

Patrick Rogers +4000

Taylor Montgomery +4000

Nick Taylor +4000

JT Poston +4500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Ryan Palmer +5500

Matt Kuchar +5500

KH Lee +5500

Doug pin +6000

At Reavie +6000

Joseph Bramlett +6000

Sepp Straka +6000

Brendon Todd +6500

Michael Kim +6500

Lucas Glover +6500

Dylan Wu +7000

Adam Svenson +7000

Mark Hubbard +7000

Sam Stevens +7500

Gordon Sargent +7500

Nick Hardy +7500

Luke list +8000

Callum Tarrs +8000

Peter Kust +8000

Will Gordon +9000

Sam Ryder +9000

Nate Lashley +10000

Justin Lager +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

David Lipsky +10000

Garrick Higgo +10000

Patton Kizzire +10000

Ben Martin +10000

SH Kim +10000

Carson Young +10000

Cameron Champion +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Kevin Streelman +10000

Chad Ramey +12500

Zach Johnson +12500

Matt Ne Smith +12500

Greyson Sigg +12500

MJ Daffue +12500

Chesson Hadley +12500

André Novak +15000

Michael Thorbjornsen +15000

Carl Yuan +15000

Peter Malnati +15000

Tyler Duncan +17500

Robby Shelton +17500

Ryan Moore +17500

Troy Merritt +17500

Scott Piercy +20000

Zac Blair +20000

Harry Higgs +20000

Aaron Baddeley +20000

Joël Dahmen +20000

Augusto Nunez +22500

Ryan Gerard +22500

Grayson Murray +25000

Adam Long +25000

Kevin Tweg +25000

Trey Mullinax +25000

SY No +25000

Matt Schmid +25000

Jimmy Walker +25000

Zecheng Dou +27500

William Sleeve +27500

Ben Taylor +30000

Kevin Chapelle +30000

Vince Whaley +30000

Jonathan Byrd +30000

Lanto Griffin +30000

Austin Smotherman +30000

Dylan Frittelli +35000

Martin Laird +35000

Sean O’Hair +35000

Henrik Norlander +40000

James Hahn +40000

Harrison Endycott+40000

Andrew Landry +40000

Cameron Percy +40000

Doctor Redman +40000

Erik Van Rooyen +40000

Nico Echavarria +40000

Satoshi Kodaira +40000

Ryan Armor +40000

Kevin Roy +50000

Chris Stroud +50000

Cody Gribble +50000

Ross Steelman +50000

Kelly Kraft +50000

David Linmerth +50000

Brandt Snedeker +50,000

Richy Werenski +50000

Brent Grant +50000

Robert Streb +50000

Paul Haley II +50000

Russell Knox +50000

Tano Goya +50000

Kramer Hickok +50000

Sung Kang +50000

Hank Lebioda +50000

Brice Garnett +50000

Kyle Westmoreland +75000

Michael Gligic +75000

Trevor Cone +75000

Jim Herman +75000

Brandon Matthews +75000

Austin Cook +75000

Matthias Schwab +75000

Tommy Kuhl +75000

Martin Trainer +75000

Greg Chalmers +100000

Jason Dufner +100000

William McGirt +100000

Jay Giannetto +100000

Nick Watney +100000

Tyson Alexander +100000

Ryan Brehm +100000

Wesley Bryan +100000

DA points +100000

Scott Harrington +100000

Trevor Werbylo +100000

Chad Collins +100000

Brian Homo +150000

Jonas Lightning +150000

Geoff Ogilvy +150000

Brian Stuart +200000

Ricky Barnes +200000

Derek Lamley +250000

Marcus Byrd +250000

Dirk Ernst +250000

Max McGreevy +250000

Kyle Stanley +250000

