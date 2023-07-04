MCC suspends three members after altercation with Australian players in Lord’s Long Room

Three MCC members have been suspended after Australian players engaged in ‘aggressive and abusive’ behavior in the Long Room on day five of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal on day five, when Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball to the stumps at the end of Cameron Green’s over, caused an uproar among England fans.

3 Bairstow was controversially stunned, leading to a surprisingly fiery atmosphere at Lord’s

3 The Australians were subsequently met with hostility by some MCC members Credit: Twitter: @WWOS

Bairstow had already left his fold to talk to Ben Stokes, thinking it was a dead ball with the over ready, but was spent and saw the Lord’s mob react hostile to the tourists.

Angrily greeted the Australians as they left the field at lunchtime and television cameras recorded an exchange in the Long Room between MCC members and both Usman Khawaja and David Warner, with security forced to intervene.

“Following the earlier statement, MCC can confirm that it has suspended three members identified earlier today,” an MCC statement said.

“They are not allowed to return to Lord’s while the investigation is taking place and were briefed this evening by MCC Chief Executive, Guy Lavender.

“We maintain that the behavior of a small number of members was completely unacceptable and while Pat Cummins did not suggest any physical altercation at the post-match press conference, it remains completely unacceptable to behave in such a manner. against the values ​​of the club.

“MCC condemns the behavior observed and once again we apologize to Cricket Australia.

“We are deeply disappointed that we are talking about bad behavior when the Long Room, as Pat Cummins himself said, is otherwise known as ‘genuinely welcoming’. It was an exciting day to cap off five great days of Test cricket.”

Despite the unsavory incident ahead of lunch on the final day, Australia captain Pat Cummins does not want the tradition of walking past the members to end.

3 Khawaja had an argument with an MCC member when the teams went to lunch

“The crowd has definitely made themselves known, in the Long Room and beyond,” Cummins reflected after Australia won by 43 points to go 2-0 up in the series.

“I think they were just quite aggressive and abusive towards some of our players, which I know the MCC wasn’t too happy about.

“Apart from that one time, they’ve been fantastic all week. The members here are usually fantastic, really welcoming.

“Something special about playing at Lord’s is that you feel like you’re in a very special place, surrounded by people who love the game. I quite like the tradition.

“I don’t think it hurts more than usual. I think just the standards held by the members might be a little different than what you expect from certain members of the public in Edgbaston.

“To quote Smithy (Steve Smith), it felt like a normal day.”

Usman Khawaja was pulled back by security after talking to one of the members in the long room “I’ve NEVER seen scenes like that!” pic.twitter.com/2RnjiNssfw — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 2, 2023

Cummins has not seen the alleged physical contract referred to by a Cricket Australia spokesperson.

“Australian management has requested that the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members’ area during lunch on day five of the Lord’s Test,” the spokesman said.

“It is alleged that players and staff members of the Australian team have been verbally abused, with some physically approached, as they made their way to lunch through the members’ area.”

England captain Stokes was not specifically asked about the exchange in the Long Room, but did enjoy hearing the Lord’s crowd, known as one of the most polite sporting venues in the world, berate the tourists for most of day five.

He admitted: “It was pretty crazy, wasn’t it? It wasn’t until I got out and went out onto the balcony to watch the remaining half hour that I thought I’d never heard Lord’s like this before.

“At the end of the test match it reminded me of the World Cup final in 2019.

‘It was good to see Lord’s, an area that doesn’t have such a reputation for atmosphere or noise. Today was one of the days Lord’s showed up.’