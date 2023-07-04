From Monchi to Murtough: Rising Power of Football Executive Class | Football

SIf there is such a thing as polite football circles, there are new names to drop. Put that talk about the Monaco aside towbar with an xG to die for, or the interesting things Bayer Leverkusen does with inverted fullbacks.

In this era of LinkedIn, of High Performance, of CEO diaries, of Bazball as a risky life design, it’s time to celebrate football’s thriving corporate culture, that of the sporting director, director of football, director of football operations, technical director and other variations in addition. All hail football smartest boys in the room.

Not all of these roles are the same; a technical director is likely to oversee coaching at all levels, a football director may concentrate only on first team recruitment, while heads of football oversee the entire playing department to report directly to the owners, as a finance or sales director might .

In the midst of a football summer without a major international men’s tournament, as voracious fans read long for details, transfers dominate the news agendas. For example, the executives who operate in the space between the dressing room and the boardroom have become Very Important Persons. Meanwhile, football’s executive class is on the move; a quasi-transfer market of its own is currently taking place for the game’s chino-clad agents.

You may already know the names. Tim Steidten, fresh out of West Ham, has worked at Werder Bremen and was previously in charge of interesting things at Leverkusen. Jrg Schmadtke, another veteran Bundesliga player currently on a temporary contract with Liverpool, will be with old friend Jrgen Klopps until September. Monchi, new president of football operations at Aston Villa and considered the supermind behind Sevilla, a transfer alchemist non pareil. Scott Munn, chief football officer at Tottenham, a former chief executive officer of the City Football Group, of whom Daniel Levy said no less: will take responsibility for the direction and management of our football business to provide the best both on and off the pitch instill practices.

Here then are the modern football boys of the summer, sending the WhatsApps, detailing lawyers, working out debits, lugging suitcases on wheels through airport concourses, trudging boundless coffees inside. And like Brad Pitt’s Billy Beane portrayal in Michael Lewis’s film Moneyball, the urtext of sports directors in global sports, who may not actually be watching the games.

Monchi is considered the mastermind behind Sevilla’s European success. Photo: Ricardo Larreina/AFP7/Shutterstock

Former backseat drivers have found a new notoriety. John Murtough, at the club since 2013, director of football since 2021, has lately been in the spotlight of Manchester United, quoted in press releases, lurking in photos of club spending. Meanwhile, when Manchester City released their video of Pep Guardiola presenting the Champions League trophy to Sheikh Mansour at his palace in Abu Dhabi, he was joined by Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football, as well as the CEO, Ferran Soriano, and the chairman, Khaldoon al-Mubarak.

City’s structure combines a genius coach with agents who have enough self-determination to curb the genius’ wildest instincts, instilling confidence to keep him happy by nurturing a flood of talent. Even before winning the 2023 treble, City’s front office was already regarded as best in class, as incoming Dragons Den dragon Gary Neville calls it, the model to follow. Old style managers who led clubs from head to toe have become an extinct breed in the top two divisions of English football.

The thought of a manager having to work with an executive in control of transfers and perhaps even the future of the manager himself was anathema. The most important person at the football club is always the manager, as Alex Ferguson has repeatedly said, and it could very well be, but even Ferguson should now embrace such modern structures. The days when a manager’s thoughts on players were scribbled on bits of the Daily Express and his scouting network were trusted friends working the marble are now mothballed.

Alex Ferguson worked at a time when the manager had a lot more control than he does now. Photo: Nick Potts/PA

Where Europe has long worked on this model, from Carles Rexach who worked behind Johan Cruyff at Barcelona, ​​to Juni Calafat, hailed as the guru behind Real Madrid’s current success with Brazilians like Vincius Jnior, der Milito and Rodrygo, to Bayern Munich who in May sacked CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, even as an 11th consecutive title was achieved, English football only recently accepted this orthodoxy of structure.

The most celebrated sporting director in English football is probably Michael Edwards, who parted ways with Liverpool at the end of the 2021-2022 season. Edwards, a bachelor’s degree in engineering in computer science from Sheffield University, wouldn’t qualify as a classic football man, but through data analysis at Portsmouth and Tottenham, he was appointed sporting director just as Klopp arrived at Anfield. A club previously plagued by indifferent recruitment was transformed. Liverpool, through signings like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Man, could compete with Abu Dhabi’s collective spending of billions at City.