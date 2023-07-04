All-transgender and non-binary hockey team offers players a “found family” on ice

Mason Lefebvre said he felt out of place playing hockey when he was growing up. But the goalkeeper changed in 2016 and now he’s one of more than 150 members of the Team Trans ice hockey team, believed to be the first all-trans and non-binary sports team in the US.

Lefebvre said the team helps create “a sense of community”.

“I never understood the concept of found family until I joined Team Trans,” he said.

For security reasons, the team does not publish players’ personal information, but Lefebvre said the support it provides has saved lives.

“There are players who flat out told me they wouldn’t be here without Team Trans,” he said. “I’m glad we were able to help them, but I hate that we’re in a space where they needed that help.”

Jayce Moe, who only learned to skate two years ago, said that even if they can’t change what goes on in other people’s hearts, the players elevate themselves.

“Probably the most important thing I’ve learned from this group is that we’re all human, we’re all going to fall,” Moe told CBS News. “And what really makes us a classy company is that we’re a team of people who get back up and keep going.”