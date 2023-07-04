Elena Rybakinas rises to prominence fueled by Kazakhstan’s tennis dream | Wimbledon 2023

aWhen the last days of high school beckoned for Elena Rybakina five years ago, she found herself at a crossroads in her life. Rybakina had had a strong youth career that saw her rank third in the world, but she still had to decide whether to throw herself into the meat grinder of professional tennis or take one of the myriad scholarship offers she received from universities in the United States. States.

Despite her junior pedigree, Rybakina had received no financial support from her home country of Russia and her parents did not have the money to fund the prohibitively expensive lifestyle of an aspiring professional tennis player. Her parents, of course, were more focused on the least risky option.

My parents, of course, like any other parent, were concerned about whether I would make it [as a professional] then you never know [an] injury is coming, she says. And they wanted me to have a good school.

Around the same time as those deliberations took place, Rybakina received an offer from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) with funding, training bases, support and money offered in exchange for representing the country and the federation. While deliberating, Rybakina and her parents were finally flown to the country, where they met the president of the federation, Bulat Utemuratov. The agreement they reached would prove to be a defining moment on her path to becoming Wimbledon champion.

I think everything came together at that moment, says Rybakina. The Kazakhstan Federation was looking for players and I was looking for help. So we found each other at the perfect time and that’s how I started [my] professional career, I would say.

Over the past 16 years, numerous tennis players have followed a similar path to Rybakina. The KTF has made it a policy to sign foreign-born players, mostly from neighboring Russia, to represent the Central Asian country in exchange for financial support and financial security.

It is a strategy that was formed in 2007, a time when the KTF fell to an all-time low. With the organization on the verge of bankruptcy, the government brought together the best businessmen and sports executives in the country. It was decided that Utemuratov, a 65-year-old billionaire and former adviser to the president, would lead the federation.

Utemuratov describes his early years as a fast-growing start-up. As they rose to the challenge of making tennis universally loved in such a vast country where cities are far apart, they sought to recruit officials and coaches while simultaneously building infrastructure and attracting sponsors.

We had to start from scratch. The federation office was closed, no people were working at that time, says Utemuratov. As the federation carried out its plans, the need to create a spark of public interest was what led them to seek out foreign-born players, who offered them not only money but also significant support for their careers.

Some of the first players to choose to represent Kazakhstan included Yaroslava Shvedova, a three-time grand slam quarterfinalist and doubles champion, as well as Andrey Golubev and Mikhail Kukushkin. Like Rybakina, Kazakhstan’s offer came at a time when Kukushkin needed it most.

In his youth, Kukushkin’s family could not afford him to travel abroad, so he did not participate in the ITF junior tour. Back home in Volgograd, Russia, there were times when, when no jobs were available in the winter, he trained in a prison’s multi-sport hall. Finally joining the professional tour at age 17, Kukushkin traveled to his first tournaments with only $100 in his pocket.

If I didn’t win, I knew I would have to go home and that would be the end, he says. Despite no funding or coach, Kukushkin reached the top 200 before reaching a cap. After being invited to Kazakhstan in the summer of 2008 and meeting with Utemuratov, he chose to switch allegiances.

It wasn’t just a one-year contract. For him, it was a long-term project, says Kukushkin. So he really convinced me that he takes tennis in Kazakhstan very seriously. He really wants to help. Not just me, they want to develop tennis to get a lot of children on the tennis court, because at that time tennis was not popular in Kazakhstan at all.

Elena Rybakina defeated Ons Jabeur to win the Wimbledon title last year. Photo: Toby Melville/Reuters

Over the past 16 years, the transformation of the federations has been dramatic. According to the KTF, Utemuratov has invested more than $100 million in the development of professional tennis in Kazakhstan. There are now 38 regional tennis centers across the country and 364 courts. More than 30,000 attend federation sessions, and court time is subsidized, with court rental rates in the centers falling from an average of $50 an hour to $10.

When I come home to Kazakhstan, I see that all tennis courts are fully booked. Sometimes it’s even hard for me to get court because [of] lots of kids playing tennis, lots of amateurs playing tennis, says Kukushkin.

Now that the federation has sparked interest in tennis, a huge competitive pool of young players and many facilities, their strategy of attracting foreign talent is no more. The focus has now shifted to giving Kazakhstani players opportunities to thrive on the big stages. Yet the bar of Rybakina, Kazakhstan’s first grand slam champion, is stratospheric.

Our best athlete was [Gennady] Golovkin, the boxer, but now everyone is talking only about Elena Rybakina, says Utemuratov. She is the new icon and this is a different situation. We are happy that she is encouraging a new generation of children to come and play tennis.