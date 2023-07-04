Wang Chuqin: the new men’s world No. 1 in table tennis





Wang Chuqin, the rising star of Chinese table tennis, has reached a historic milestone by becoming the new world number 1. As the points on the Singapore Smash 2022 ITTF world rankings come to an end, Wang has now claimed the top spot from Fan Zhendong. This achievement marks a historic moment in Wang’s remarkable journey, highlighting his exceptional talent and relentless pursuit of greatness. Wang’s journey began in the highly competitive youth scene where he quickly emerged as a talented and determined player. At just 12 years old, he caught the attention of Chinese talent scouts by out-sprinting older competitors. Wang’s talent extended beyond the youth level. In 2014, he showed his skills on the world stage and impressed the audience with his performances at the World Junior Championships. He also made waves as a 14-year-old prodigy on the ITTF World Tour, leaving a lasting impression on the table tennis community. After a break, Wang made a triumphant return to international action in 2021 and quickly regained his form. He produced standout performances including securing Gold in Mixed Doubles at the 2021 ITTF World Championship Final. Since then, Wang has continued his meteoric rise, winning his first Men’s Singles trophy at the WTT Star Contender European Summer Series. He followed this success by winning titles at WTT Champions Macao 2022 and WTT Cup Finals Xinxiang 2022, cementing his position as a top player. With outstanding performances in the first half of 2023, Wang’s ascent to the top of the rankings seemed inevitable. He made headlines with his performance at the Singapore Smash, narrowly missing out on a historic triple victory, before claiming the men’s doubles and mixed doubles titles and the men’s singles silver medal at the 2023 ITTF World Championship Final Durban. With an impressive 3300 world championship ranking points in the past six months, Wang Chuqin officially becomes the world No. 1 today, surpassing Fan Zhendong. Wang Chuqin’s journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring table tennis players around the world. His ascent to the top is testament to his exceptional skill, resilience and dedication. ITTF eagerly awaits Wang’s continued success and the legacy he will create as the new world No. 1. General News ITTF World Ranking

