



EAST LANSING, Michigan — the state of Michigan Brock Vradenburg added to its All-America trophy collection by being included in D1Baseball’s Third-Team All-America roster announced by the publication. Vradenburg receives his fourth All-America honor, joining last week’s recognition from Baseball America. He was also named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Third-Team All-America list earlier this month, as well as Collegiate Baseball’s Third-Team All-America honors. Vradenburg also received the NCBWA Region 5 Player of the Year award and was also named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings First-Team All-Midwest Region list. In addition, Vradenburg was also named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America First-Team baseball team. Earning CSC Academic All-America honors and his three All-American honors, Vradenburg becomes only the second MSU Baseball student-athlete to earn both Athletic and Academic All-American Honors in the same season. He is the first since 1974, when Dale Frietch also earned Third-Team Athletic All-American honors and First-Team Academic All-American honors. The Spartan first baseman’s trophy collection also includes being named a semifinalist for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award and the USBWA Dick Howser Trophy. Vradenburg was the Spartans’ starting first baseman for all 55 games, leading MSU as he placed second in the B1G and 24th in the NCAA in batting average of exactly .400 average, becoming the first Spartan to hit .400 or better since 2002 becoming the 28th member of MSU’s “.400 Club.” The Spartan first baseman is the club’s first member since 2002 when Brady Burrill (.414), Chris McCuiston (.404) and Bob Malek (.402) all hit over .400. Vradenburg earned Big Ten All-Tournament Team honors after leading all first basemen in the tournament with a .455 average, going 5-for-11, with one double, finishing with six total bases and three RBI, and a .545 slugging set percentage and added two walks for a .571 on-base percentage. He also placed fourth in the league and 34th in the nation in total bases (155). Vradenburg also placed third in the B1G and 30th in the NCAA in RBI (69), while placing second in the league and 41st in the nation in RBI/game (1.26). He also placed fifth in the B1G and 86th in the NCAA in runs (62), just ahead of teammate Trent Farquhar (59). Vradenburg also led the B1G and ranked 24th in the NCAA in doubles (22), along with second in the league and 34th in the nation in doubles per game (0.40). The 22 doubles tied MSU’s single-season doubles record, which tied Blaise Salter (2014) and Chris McCuiston (2002) for first place. With the 69 RBI, Vradenburg ranked No. 2 on MSU’s single-season RBI list, while the 13 HR ranks eighth on the Spartans’ single-season HR list, and the 86 hits rank seventh on MSU’s single-season hit list for one season. Vradenburg had a season-long and MSU season-best 41-game on-base streak (March 4 – May 16), which came after a seven-game streak to open the season was halted and ended with a five-game streak after the The 41-game streak came to an end, ending with them reaching base in 53 of 55 games, only not against Charleston (March 3) and Indiana (May 18). Michigan State finished the 2023 season with a 33–22 record, finished eighth in the Big Ten Conference by a score of 12–12, and qualified for the B1G Tournament in Omaha where the Spartans finished sixth. MSU’s 33 wins are the most since 36 in 2016.

