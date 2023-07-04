Anthony Albanese always supports the winning Australian cricket team after the Ashes|controversy Axis 2023





Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has supported the Australian cricket team after criticism of Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal from Lords on Sunday, stating that both the men’s and women’s teams always win. The comments on Tuesday come after Britain’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, weighed in on the controversy, declaring that the Australian team had broken the spirit of cricket by punching Bairstow when the England batsman appeared to believe the ball was not in play during a heated last day. of the second test. The dismissal proved crucial in helping Australia win the match, taking them to a 2–0 lead in the series with three Tests to play, but caused an ugly backlash. Ashes captains have their say on the Bairstow controversy over Lord’s video A hostile mob had Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, cheats, cheats, cheats! and the same old Aussies, always cheating! after punching, and there was a confrontation between Lords members and Australian players during the lunch hour. On Tuesday, Albanese posted on social media: I am proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who both won their first two Ashes matches against England. The same old Aussies that always win! Australia is lagging behind [Alyssa Healy], [Pat Cummins] and their teams and look forward to welcoming them as victors. I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who both won their first two #Ash games against England. The same old Aussies that always win! Australia is lagging behind @ahealy77, @patcummins30 and their teams and look forward to welcoming them as victors — Anthony Albanian (@AlboMP) July 3, 2023 “,”url”:”https://twitter.com/AlboMP/status/1676004264454541312″,”id”:”1676004264454541312″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false, “source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”fed6dc18-a11d-417b-9feb-617792383bd3″}}”> I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who both won their first two #Ash games against England. The same old Aussies that always win! Australia is lagging behind @ahealy77, @patcummins30 and their teams and look forward to welcoming them as victors — Anthony Albanian (@AlboMP) July 3, 2023 Federal Sports Minister Anika Wells later posted: And don’t forget Australia kicked England out despite our spinner [greatest of all time] Nathan Lyon injured. #tronil And don’t forget Australia threw England out despite our spinner de #goat Nathan Lyon injured. #tronil https://t.co/p6rqWh76K6 — MP Anika Wells (@AnikaWells) July 4, 2023

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/AnikaWells/status/1676055291253915648″,”id”:”1676055291253915648″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”: false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”de937b86-e34d-4495-8a2d-f12a6c391f28″}}”/> On Monday, the assistant treasurer, Stephen Jones, said the incident was quite unfortunate before clarifying that he was talking about the treatment [the Australian team] received in the Long Room instead of the initial stumping. I think the cliché here is: It wasn’t cricket, he told ABC News Breakfast. [Their treatment] after the match was unsportsmanlike and not cricket and does not reflect well on those involved. Difficult game and between us and the Pomeranian it will always be a fierce battle. I thought about what happened yesterday after the game and during lunch [was] not good. Australian cricket team ‘verbally abused’ after controversial video report on Bairstow’s sacking England captain Ben Stokes said after the game that he would not have wanted to win the game in such a way, and on Monday No. 10 said the British Prime Minister agreed. Sunaks spokesman said: The Prime Minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he just wouldn’t want to win a game like Australia did. Asked specifically if he thought the Australians were against the spirit of cricket, the spokesperson said yes. But Sunak’s spokesman said he was unlikely to discuss the matter with the Albanians. I think the public would want the prime minister to focus on the core issues of the UK-US-Australia relationship, the spokesman said. While there will always be a friendly rivalry, I think they will focus on more core issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/jul/04/australia-pm-anthony-albanese-australian-cricket-team-ashes-2023-controversy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

