Bailey Rupp ‘excited’ to represent Bemidji at National Camp





July 3BEMIDJI Bailey Rupp has plenty of high-level hockey in her future. The standout Bemidji High School girls’ hockey forward was selected from Minnesota’s top 43 players in her age group. From July 10-15, she will travel to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for the Girls 15 National Player Development Camp. The Goggin Ice Center will showcase some of the best girl hockey players in the country, often opening doors to collegiate opportunities. “I’m really excited to get out there and give my best and represent Bemidji,” said Rupp. “I’m excited to meet girls from all over the country. It’s going to be good, fast hockey and I can’t wait. It will be nice to have more good teammates. It will be really fast and fun to play with them.” Traveling to Ohio is no easy feat. Rupp was one of three Bemidji girls hockey players to qualify for the Girls High Performance 15 Spring Festival in Blaine April 15-23. Along with Mali McLean and Millie Knott, Rupp went through the first trial trial against other eighth and ninth graders from northern Minnesota. Of the dozens of players who competed in the Spring Festival, only enough for six teams of 17 players advanced to summer camp at St. Olaf College in Northfield from June 10-15. From there, the High Performance Program selects the top Minnesota players to compete against the top girls in the US “It’s going to introduce me to all the other good players in the country,” said Rupp. “You can see how good everyone is. It’s fast hockey, and it will expose you and make you better. “I just went out and did my best. I played my game and had fun. I wasn’t stressed about making (National Camp). I just tried to do my best and take it one step at a time. I was super happy when I found out I made it to National Camp.” Rupp was in eighth grade during her first varsity hockey season in 2022-23. She scored 12 goals and 16 assists in 26 games, according to MN Girls Hockey Hub, leading the Lumberjacks with 28 points. Being selected for National Camp is an important step toward her goal of playing Division I college hockey. “All my coaches teach me so much,” said Rupp. “I try to do what they tell me because all they say is to make us better. My teammates are great. We compete against each other all the time to get better. Millie (Knott), Megan (Berg), Ellie (Solheim) and Naomi (Johnson), we’re always together and working hard on and off the ice, pushing each other to get better.” When Rupp found out she was selected for the National Camp, she saw it as more than an opportunity to improve her game. “We got an email and then I looked at the rosters online,” said Rupp. “I was really surprised and honored. I’m so happy they chose me. I’m grateful for the chance to play with everyone and represent Bemidji. It’s going to be a lot of fun there.”

