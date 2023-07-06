Austin FC takes over defender Brandan Craig on loan from the Philadelphia Union





Austin FC announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Brandan Craig on an intraleague loan from the Philadelphia Union. Craig joins the Verde & Black through the end of the 2023 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. In return, Philadelphia receives Austin’s third-round natural pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft and can also receive up to $125,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM), subject to performance-based incentives.

Craig, 19, recently represented the USA U-20 Mens Youth National Team (MYNT) at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina where he played every minute of the team’s five (5) matches and was teammates with Austin FC midfielder Owen Wolff.

I am happy to join Austin FC and look forward to doing everything I can to help the team for the rest of this season, said Craig.

Born in Philadelphia, Craig attended the Philadelphia Union Academy and made his professional debut with Philadelphia Union II in 2020. He has since made 38 appearances for Union II in MLS NEXT Pro and the USL Championship, scoring three (3) goals. and three (3) assists.

He signed an MLS contract with Philadelphia on January 1, 2021 and played his first MLS match for the Union as a substitute on July 9, 2022.

At youth international level, Craig has made 15 appearances for the US U-20 MYNT, scoring a goal in a friendly against Peru on September 21, 2022. In addition to representing the US at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, he was a member of the team that won the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship and started five (5) matches including the quarter-final, semi-final and final.

Brandan is a young centre-back with good instincts and quality on the ball, said Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell. We were excited to welcome him to Austin.

Player data:Brandan Craig

Pronunciation: bran-dan CRAY-g

Position: defender

Height: 61

Kit number: 27

Date of birth: April 7, 2004

Age: 19

Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizenship: United States

Last club: Philadelphia Union

How Got It: Signed until the end of the 2023 MLS season on intraleague loan from the Philadelphia Union.

Grid designation: additional

