Why It’s Time To Put The 1984 Cricket Miniseries Bodyline On The TV Show ASAP





My goodness, what would Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes think about that? Body line is an artifact from the golden age of the Australian TV miniseries, a beautifully crafted, infinitely rich piece of work. But boy, does it move slowly. Were more than two hours before a ball was bowled in the series of the title. When Jardine chooses to use the leg theory approach for the first time by stacking his field to the side, having his bowlers pitch short and near the body, we get ball-for-ball drama. Every scratch from the turf, skipping at the start of the bowler’s run, thump of the ball into the body. Despite all the talk of a deadly pace, it creeps on. But it’s also gripping. Jardine and Edith (Heather Mitchell) first meet at a party. Credit: screenshot Weaving and Smart are impossibly young and handsome here. And what a joy to see Heather Mitchell as Jardine’s love interest Edith, an Egyptologist with no interest in the game who nevertheless tells the story and tries to salvage the reputation of the man she introduces as the most hated in Australia. Nearly four decades later, the pair would be on-screen lovers again (and expose a lot more flesh than here) in the Binge series Love me.

A man can do what he wants, but he must always play within the rules, Jardine says of cricket as he tries to convince Edith to come and watch a match. It’s an ordered world, but there’s always the risk of the unexpected. That’s why intelligent people believe that cricket is a metaphor for life. If you watch this Ashes series, you might agree with those words. Ben Stoke’s unorthodox and risky fielding in the first Test, the ruthlessness of short-ball tactics in the second, the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow, the fracas in the Long Room at Lords from members of what is ostensibly the most cultured cricket club in the world, the lack of grace the English showed in defeat, drawing reactions from political leaders. This series has had it all. Body line has it all too. But what it doesn’t have is a place where you can watch it in high quality (you’ll find low quality uploads on YouTube though, and the ABC has Adam Black 2013 Body line documentary back on iview). Ten, who ordered and aired the series, no longer has the rights to it. Roadshow had the home entertainment rights, but it’s been a long time since they last pressed copies of it on DVD (you can find them online, second-hand, for anywhere from $20 to $100 a set), even longer since she VHS tape of Het. It’s not every day that circumstances conspire to make a blast from the past worth revisiting, not out of nostalgia, but because it’s suddenly current. This is such a moment. Someone, anyone, please grab it.

