Iowa Football Recruiting: 3 star Florida DB Rashad Godfrey commits to Hawkeyes





We are now in the middle of the summer season with Independence Day officially behind us and with the official move to the back half of the calendar, the march into fall is upon us. As we make that march towards the return of college football, the Iowa Hawkeyes continue to give us a steady drumbeat of momentum to march towards. In the past 13 days, the Hawkeyes have received six verbal pledges in the class of 2024, including five from prospects who attended the Iowas big league weekend the last week of June. Now that momentum continues as the Hawkeyes make seven commitments in that span with Florida safety Rashad Godfrey announcing his commitment to Iowa on Wednesday afternoon. Godfrey is a talented athlete from Seffner, Florida and Armwood High School football factory. He shows off excellent speed and speed with a solid 61-pound frame and 185 pounds going into his senior season. On film, Godfrey appears to have spent most of his time in the turn, where he used his speed to run with elite athletes at the receiver. He shows good closing speed and the ability to play the ball. While he finished with just 13 tackles and just one interception as a junior, he boasted seven broken passes. On the next level, Godfrey could stay in the corner, but he also has the versatility to get to safety. He’s open to that possibility, given his respect for Coach Parker and Iowa’s ability to take players from the defensive backfield to the next level. I know they send a lot of DBs to the league and that’s my goal, Godfrey told HawkeyeReport. They play with great technique and communicate very well. Indeed they do. Here’s hoping Mr. Godfrey is next in a very long line of defensive backs discovered, coached and forwarded to the NFL by Phil Parker. Godfrey, who received his Iowa bid in mid-June, ultimately chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Boston College, Duke, USF, Florida Atlantic, Tulane, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Western Michigan, North Dakota State, UConnthe state of Arkansas, the state of Jackson and others. The addition of Godfrey brings Iowa’s class of 2024 to 18 total pledges. The class ranks 30th nationally according to On3 (32nd per Rivals and 30th per 247 Sports). That’s good for 9th place in the Big Ten (9th per Rivals and 247 Sports). Godfrey also makes six of Iowa’s nine official visitors to the big visiting weekend with a scholarship offer to pledge to the Hawkeyes. Ohio defenseman Jaylen Watson, Texas defenseman Chima Chineke and Florida DB Xavier Lucas are the only remaining players from that weekend. The Hawkeyes are expected to land at least one more from that group and potentially sweep the weekend. Welcome aboard Rashad Godfrey! Rashad Godfrey, S/CB

Height: 61

Weight: 185 lbs

Hometown: Seffner, FL (Armwood)

Stars: 247 Sports – NR; Rivals – NO

