Mike Scott, hockey goalkeeper who was there when you needed him, dies at 63

Mike Scott would stop at nothing to become a hockey goalkeeper.

Mr. Scott drove a school bus to Chicago Public Schools, and after dropping off the students, he went to Johnny’s Ice House, an ice skating rink on the Near West Side.

He parked on the street until the bus was towed away. So he parked near Whitney Young Magnet High School, a few blocks from the rink.

Who drags a bus past a school? he thought. And he was right.

His daily quest was for rat hockey version of pick-up basketball where anyone can show up, pay a few bucks and play.

Keepers, a priceless commodity, play for free.

On weekends, without a bus, Mr. Scott, an Army veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm, put his equipment in a shopping cart, pushed it from his South Side home to a CTA train station, secured the cart to a pole, drove the train to the Near West Side, unlocked a another shopping cart he kept there and pushed his stuff to the rink.

Without promising to ever get on the ice, Mr. Scott regularly went to the rink and sat, or sometimes took a nap, in the stands, just in case a goalkeeper didn’t show up for a men’s league game and could intervene.

He allowed many teams to avoid a forfeiture, which includes a fine.

As soon as he got on the ice he was as happy as a lark, he had a purpose, said friend and former Johnny’s Ice House employee Steven Osuzik. Everyone relied on him as an EBUG, or backup keeper.

The staff at Johnny’s Ice House adopted him as family.

Every morning I would get him a sausage and egg sandwich or whatever he wanted from the Palace Grill across the street, Osuzik said. I always took care of him. He was a good guy. We got along very well. I think everyone kind of knew that. I didn’t let anyone mess with him. He was a little bit older, a little bit slower and guys used to give him shit every now and then, and I had to pull them aside and let them know that this wasn’t the way we were going to do things here.

Mr. Scott was also able to handle things himself.

He didn’t take s—, recalled William Anderson, a co-worker and friend of Johnny’s. I saw him fall [his gloves] and beat up lawyers and anyone else on the ice. He loved it.

Mr. Scott happened to be at the rink one day when former Blackhawk Patrick Kane and his father showed up for a shooting and needed a goalkeeper.

Mr. Scott attended staff parties, and the Johnnys folks also took over the bill so he could attend a goalkeeper camp run by former NHL goaltender Craig Anderson.

Johnny’s Ice House has two rinks along Madison Avenue, known as East and West, and employees would shuttle him between the two if he needed a ride.

Once his equipment was stolen and the hockey community collected new and used equipment to get Mr. Scott back on the ice.

He was one in a million… and one of the kindest souls you could ever want to meet, said Ken Rzepecki, a youth hockey coach.

Mr. Scott, who recently had complications due to diabetes, passed away on June 30. He was 63.

Mr. Scott grew up on the South Side playing street hockey, strapping the foam padding from abandoned furniture to his shins for protection.

He joined the army after graduating from Dunbar Vocational High School and served for 15 years.

It’s not clear when he first put on ice skates, but Mr. Scott started coming to Johnny’s Ice House in the late 90s.

That was his passion, said his younger sister, Michelle Scott, who lives in Waukegan.

Mr. Scott last lived at the Ashland Hotel near 47th and Justine Streets, his sister said.

I always tried to convince him to come and stay with me, but Mike was a very, very independent man who stood on his own two feet, she said.

A few years ago, Mr. Scott came on his first team at Johnnys in a three-on-three rookie competition.

He made it, he was lucky, in heaven, said former Johnnys employee Eddie Perez-Chavez.

He eventually lost in the championship to a team called the Mighty Nerds.

He complained with a smile: I lost to the Nerds!

Heaven has a new goalkeeper for me, said Perez-Chavez.

Mr. Scott was known for his stretching routine, which left an impression where his skates dug into the soft rink floor in a certain spot that reminds everyone of him.

I used to joke that it was like Hollywood, where actors put their hands in cement, said Pete Johnson, general manager at Johnnys. I’m thinking of commemorating that piece of rubber.

Mr. Scott walked the ice at a Chicago Wolves game last year in a short ceremony in which the team honored him for his services to the country and the city’s hockey community.

Services are pending.