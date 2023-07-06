Sports
Mike Scott, hockey goalkeeper who was there when you needed him, dies at 63
Mike Scott would stop at nothing to become a hockey goalkeeper.
Mr. Scott drove a school bus to Chicago Public Schools, and after dropping off the students, he went to Johnny’s Ice House, an ice skating rink on the Near West Side.
He parked on the street until the bus was towed away. So he parked near Whitney Young Magnet High School, a few blocks from the rink.
Who drags a bus past a school? he thought. And he was right.
His daily quest was for rat hockey version of pick-up basketball where anyone can show up, pay a few bucks and play.
Keepers, a priceless commodity, play for free.
On weekends, without a bus, Mr. Scott, an Army veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm, put his equipment in a shopping cart, pushed it from his South Side home to a CTA train station, secured the cart to a pole, drove the train to the Near West Side, unlocked a another shopping cart he kept there and pushed his stuff to the rink.
Without promising to ever get on the ice, Mr. Scott regularly went to the rink and sat, or sometimes took a nap, in the stands, just in case a goalkeeper didn’t show up for a men’s league game and could intervene.
He allowed many teams to avoid a forfeiture, which includes a fine.
As soon as he got on the ice he was as happy as a lark, he had a purpose, said friend and former Johnny’s Ice House employee Steven Osuzik. Everyone relied on him as an EBUG, or backup keeper.
The staff at Johnny’s Ice House adopted him as family.
Every morning I would get him a sausage and egg sandwich or whatever he wanted from the Palace Grill across the street, Osuzik said. I always took care of him. He was a good guy. We got along very well. I think everyone kind of knew that. I didn’t let anyone mess with him. He was a little bit older, a little bit slower and guys used to give him shit every now and then, and I had to pull them aside and let them know that this wasn’t the way we were going to do things here.
Mr. Scott was also able to handle things himself.
He didn’t take s—, recalled William Anderson, a co-worker and friend of Johnny’s. I saw him fall [his gloves] and beat up lawyers and anyone else on the ice. He loved it.
Mr. Scott happened to be at the rink one day when former Blackhawk Patrick Kane and his father showed up for a shooting and needed a goalkeeper.
Mr. Scott attended staff parties, and the Johnnys folks also took over the bill so he could attend a goalkeeper camp run by former NHL goaltender Craig Anderson.
Johnny’s Ice House has two rinks along Madison Avenue, known as East and West, and employees would shuttle him between the two if he needed a ride.
Once his equipment was stolen and the hockey community collected new and used equipment to get Mr. Scott back on the ice.
He was one in a million… and one of the kindest souls you could ever want to meet, said Ken Rzepecki, a youth hockey coach.
Mr. Scott, who recently had complications due to diabetes, passed away on June 30. He was 63.
Mr. Scott grew up on the South Side playing street hockey, strapping the foam padding from abandoned furniture to his shins for protection.
He joined the army after graduating from Dunbar Vocational High School and served for 15 years.
It’s not clear when he first put on ice skates, but Mr. Scott started coming to Johnny’s Ice House in the late 90s.
That was his passion, said his younger sister, Michelle Scott, who lives in Waukegan.
Mr. Scott last lived at the Ashland Hotel near 47th and Justine Streets, his sister said.
I always tried to convince him to come and stay with me, but Mike was a very, very independent man who stood on his own two feet, she said.
A few years ago, Mr. Scott came on his first team at Johnnys in a three-on-three rookie competition.
He made it, he was lucky, in heaven, said former Johnnys employee Eddie Perez-Chavez.
He eventually lost in the championship to a team called the Mighty Nerds.
He complained with a smile: I lost to the Nerds!
Heaven has a new goalkeeper for me, said Perez-Chavez.
Mr. Scott was known for his stretching routine, which left an impression where his skates dug into the soft rink floor in a certain spot that reminds everyone of him.
I used to joke that it was like Hollywood, where actors put their hands in cement, said Pete Johnson, general manager at Johnnys. I’m thinking of commemorating that piece of rubber.
Mr. Scott walked the ice at a Chicago Wolves game last year in a short ceremony in which the team honored him for his services to the country and the city’s hockey community.
Services are pending.
|
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/obituaries/2023/7/5/23784689/mike-scott-hockey-goalie-johnnys-ice-house-pickup-games-leagues
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to become an actor in Phoenix
- Mike Scott, hockey goalkeeper who was there when you needed him, dies at 63
- Report: Mobile Phones, Perfumes, Menswear, Shoes, Nigeria’s Best Online Buys
- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should be disqualified: plea filed in Lahore High Court
- Russian-Ukrainian War! Didrone Moscow, Xi Jinping-Apocalypse Meal
- US Navy Says Rebuffed Iranian Efforts to Seize Tankers | Conflict News
- Donald Trump’s DJ set had ‘digged’ at Ron DeSantis, guests joked
- Turkey and Egypt reopen embassies for the first time since 2013
- How my brother-in-law Boris made me cancel
- John Stamos dedicates his performance at the Hollywood Bowl to his dear friend Bob Saget
- ‘Tennis Under the Lights’ returns after a short break
- Bridesmaid kicked out of friend’s wedding for revealing split views over dress