Quadri drops, Mati and Omotayo rise in the ITTF ranking





Haruna Quadri dropped one spot from 17th to 18th on the International Table Tennis Federation’s latest world ranking for the month of June, The PUNCH reports. Despite the drop, the 34-year-old is still the top-ranked player in Africa, with 1,150 points in the month under review. Egypt’s Omar Assar is second in Africa, having moved up one place globally from 23rd to 22nd. China’s Chuqin Wang dethroned compatriot Zhendong Fan to become the best ping pong player in the world. Zhendong topped the rankings for 142 consecutive weeks before being displaced. Long Ma maintained third position in China’s top three. Fast rising Nigerian prodigy Taiwo Mati made a big jump in the rankings as he moved 13 places to finish the month in 63rd place after 272 points in June. Matis’ rapid rise in the rankings is due to his performances in several tournaments this year. He reached the quarterfinals of the ITTF-Africa Cup in Nairobi, Kenya; the round of 32 at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa and also featured at the WTT Contender in Lagos where he crashed out in the preliminary rounds of the event. The 18-year-old also took part in the WTT Feeder in Düsseldorf, Germany; the WTT Contender in Zagreb, Croatia and the Singapore Smash, progressing in each competition. Another Nigerian who made a big jump in the rankings is Olajide Omotayo, who rose 18 places to 139th. Other Nigerian players Amadi Omeh and Rilwan Akanbi moved up to fifth and sixth respectively in Nigeria, with Omeh moving 28 spots to 164th and Akanbi moving 32 spots to 259th. In the women’s category, Nigeria’s top woman Fatimo Bello dropped a disappointing 56 places to 108th in the world, while Tosin Oribamise rose 24 places to 147th. Ajoke Ojomu also moved 25 places to 191st place. Offiong Edem lost 137 places to 283rd in the rankings, while seven-time Olympian Funke Oshonaike dropped 222 places to 374th. Meanwhile, Chinese players Sun Yingsha, Wang Yidi and Chen Meng maintained their dominance and occupied the top three respectively.

