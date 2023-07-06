Mizzou well represented on SEC Spring & First-Year Honor Rolls





SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll SEC Freshman Academic Honor Roll Basketball Basketball Cam Careswell Health Science Cameron Chick General studies Isaiah Frost Communication Matt Garcia General studies Dylan Leach General studies Aiden Heberlie Fitness programming and management Ian Lohse Fitness Programming and Management and Health Sciences Logan Lucceford Black, business or accounting Lucas Mann Positive psychology Bryce Mayer General studies Three Morris Positive psychology Tucker Moore Parks, Recreation, Sports & Tourism Tony Neubeck Information Technology Jack Mosh Black, business or accounting Ben Pedersen Parks, Recreation, Sports & Tourism Chandler Murphy General studies Carlos Pena Parks, Recreation, Sports & Tourism Javyn Pimental General studies Kyle Potthoff Business management Nick Smith Health sciences and fitness programming and management Juju Stevens Information Technology Austin Troesser Agribusiness management Men’s basketball Ty Wilsmeyer Business management Sean East II General studies Parker Wright Health Science Jackson Francois Black, business or accounting D’Me Hodge Sociology Men’s Golf Mabor stone General studies Tommy Boonen Educational, School and Counseling Psychology Aidan Shaw Architectural Studies Jack Ludin Business management Dawson meek Parks, recreation, sports and tourism Women’s Basketball Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson Black, business or accounting Ashton Judd Black, business or accounting Avery Kroenke Pre-health Women’s golf Brian Bolden Human development and family sciences and health sciences Football Julie Huggins Black, business or accounting Carmycah glass Nutrition & Exercise Physiology Olivia Sowers Agribusiness management Sam Horn Environmental sciences Emily Staples Health Science Jalen Marshall explore Sophie Yomans Health Science Mechi Miller Health Science Curtis Peagler Not specified, Education Softball Nathaniel Turf General studies Kendal cook Parks, recreation, sports and tourism Polgar I think General studies Juliet Crenshaw Agriculture Xavier Simons Black, business or accounting Kara Dale Health Science Tyler Stephens General studies Riley Frizell Communication Yes’Marion Wayne explore Vanessa Hollingsworth Health Science DJ Wesolak Parks, Recreation, Sports & Tourism Alex Honnold Parks, recreation, sports and tourism Kristian Williams General studies Lauren Kringen Fitness programming and management Jayce Kruse Health Science Men’s Golf Jenna Laird Health Science Alfonso Bondesson Black, business or accounting Addie Long General studies Antonio Safa Black, business or accounting Hannah McGivern Biological Sciences Megan Mol Chemistry Women’s golf Kelsey Mortimer Health Science Addie Dobson Black, business or accounting Emma Nichols Parks, recreation, sports and tourism Melanie Walker Chemical technology Chantice Phillips Psychology Jade Zamora Black, business or accounting Megan Schumacher Primary education Maddie Cutter Biological Sciences Gymnastics Jordan Weber Health Science Addison Lawrence Parks, Recreation, Sports & Tourism Mackenzie Patricelli Nutrition & Exercise Physiology Tennis Casey Poddig Pre-nursing Roma Cardenas Rifka Health Science Eleanor Fay Biological Sciences and Psychology Football Gabriel Martinez hospitality management Bella Carrillo Black, business or accounting Sophia McLellan Industrial engineering Mia Collins Health Science Emily Black Psychology Keegan Good Health Science Jessica Larson Health Science Men’s athletics Kylee Simmons Health Science Angus Beer Nutrition & Exercise Physiology Sophia Skoubis Parks, Recreation, Sports & Tourism Quinton Brown Communication Elena Zuchowski explore Jacob Brunsmann Journalism David Buckner Art Softball Zakaria Charles General studies Kate Chester Health Science Christopher Conrad Business management cierra harrison Psychological Sciences Roy Fisher Parks, recreation, sports and tourism Payton Jackson General studies Marquette Hanson -Wilhite Parks, recreation, sports and tourism Kayley Lenger explore Blake Hays Health Science Taylor Pannell Agriculture Davis Helmerich Business management Lilly Whitten Health Science Sam Innes Biochemistry Johnny Martin Journalism Men’s Swimming & Diving Blake Morris Business management Sam Brown Educational studies Georgi Nachev Interdisciplinary Collier Dyer Mechanical engineering Trevor Peiman Mechanical engineering Will Gallagher Black, business or accounting Jason Petko Business management Thomas Joswick Computer technology Marc Poland II Communication Martin Prodanov Health Science Women’s swimming and diving Recey Rowan Parks, recreation, sports and tourism Sydney bales Pre-health Jonathan Schmidt Journalism Caroline Bank Psychological Sciences Trey Sebben Political Science Smart fat Health Science William Sinclair Black, business or accounting Grace Hanson Primary education Mitchell Klein Journalism Paige Striley Bookkeeping Robert Vilches Rusanchez Parks, recreation, sports and tourism Zoe Winter Political Science Jack Warner Health Science Kamryn Wong Black, business or accounting Michael Weber Industrial engineering Quentin Worley English Tennis Andreas Artimedi Nutrition & Exercise Physiology Women’s athletics Mother Kanete Economy Euphenie Andre Journalism Laura Massik Interdisciplinary Emily Arnone Mechanical engineering Mira Baccile Textile and clothing management Men’s athletics Andrew Bowman Business management Peter Kanak Parks, Recreation, Sports & Tourism Alice Burnett Psychology Ethan Lee Primary education McKenna Butler Health Sciences and Clinical and Diagnostic Science Declan Tunney Black, business or accounting Isabelle Christians History and Political Science Skylar Ciccolini Science and management of natural resources Women’s athletics Taylor Ciccolini Health Sciences and Romance Languages Lexi Craig Nutrition & Exercise Physiology Ava curry Bookkeeping Kaia Downs Pre-nursing Mirie Santos Business Administration and International Studies Cali Essick Primary education Claudina Diaz Castro Parks, Recreation, Sports & Tourism Ariana Visser Educational, School and Counseling Psychology Volley-ball Kaesha George Early childhood education Janet deMarrais explore Mara Hausler Animal Sciences Jasmine Dulan Black, business or accounting Atina Kamas Educational, School and Counseling Psychology sell Madison Health Science Abby Korak Biological Sciences Estella Zatechka Health Science Renee Lewis Nutrition & Exercise Physiology Ginger Murnicks Company struggling Allison Newman Health Science James Conway Black, printing or accounting Sydney Oberdiek Company Jerry Fisher Health Science Emily Offenheiser Social work Tommy Hagan Black, printing or accounting Mikayla Reed Educational, School and Counseling Psychology Eastton Hilton Nutrition & Exercise Physiology McKenna Revord Primary Education and Romance Languages Preston spray Economy Reilly Revord Language of love Owen Uhls Black, printing or accounting Sophia Rivera Hassemer Accounting and Business Administration Clayton whiting Science and management of natural resources Lydia Roll Biological Sciences Jenna Schwartz Business management Kelsey Schweizer Bookkeeping Isabella Sokolova Telling digital stories Anna Sullentrup Biomedical Sciences Abbey Wilson nursing Erin Zimmerman Law

