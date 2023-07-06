South Carolina Football in final group for great Georgia running back





South Carolina football needs running backs. On the 2023 roster, only one scholarship running back is an underclassman, and that’s true freshman DJay Braswell. The Gamecocks only have one back in the class of 2024 (4 star Matthew Fuller), but are expected to take at least one more before the recruiting cycle ends. Barring an unforeseen influx of ball carriers in the coming year, the class of 2025 should expect South Carolina football to take multiple backs again. One of the top players on the Gamecocks’ recruiting board for next year’s class position is Georgia running back Justin Baker. Some of South Carolina’s best ever running backs were natives of Georgia. George Rogers, Stanley Pritchett, Mike Davis, and Kevin Harris were all from Peach State. Current Carolina back Juju McDowell and incoming freshman Matthew Fuller are also from neighbor South Carolina to the west. Baker has visited Columbia several times in the past year, and the Buford, Georgia native just released a top-6 list of South Carolina football. Baker’s list includes South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ole Miss, NC State, and Michigan. The Gamecock target is rated a 4-star recruit by Rivals and is a 3-star according to both On3 and 247Sports (ESPN has not yet ranked most of the ’25 class). His ranking on On3 could rise to 4 stars once he is a top-300 prospect in the class according to their ranking. Listed at 5’9″ and 200 pounds, Baker is hard to beat. In his first two years of high school football, he has shown tremendous ability to run through weak tackle attempts as he is strong and has good body control. Baker doesn’t have a top speed to match the elite of the elite, but it accelerates well and is fast enough that it rarely gets caught from behind. When running on film, he stands out because his physical running style often moves defenders backwards while continuing to move forward. His feet never stop moving and he uses his off-arm well as a weapon to throw off would-be tacklers. Baker also flashed some good qualities as an outside linebacker on film. You can watch part of his movie here.

