Wimbledon homeowners are making thousands of dollars renting out their driveways to tennis fans

Smart home owners in Wimbledon are making thousands of pounds renting out their driveways to people traveling to the famous tennis tournament.
The Wimbledon Championships – which started on Monday – have been held at the All England Club since 1877 and attract half a million visitors each year.
And those who live a stone’s throw from the ground in South West London have come up with a masterpiece of their own: making spectators pay to park on their land during the two-week tennis fest.
A mother of three realized she could take advantage of living just a few blocks from the club and began renting out a parking space in her driveway in 2017.
Aliya Aralbayeva made 1,300 in just two weeks at last year’s tournament and plans to do it again this year.
Aliya Aralbayeva, from Wimbledon, South West London, who earns money renting out her driveway during the tennis tournament
Aliya earned about 700 in the first week and 600 in the second in 2022 simply by offering her available parking space.
She registered the free space she has in her driveway on an app to earn some extra money during the annual tennis tournament, which is within walking distance of her house.
Demand for private parking spaces jumps 600 percent during the two-week tournament on the YourParkingSpace app.
She said the simple hack enabled her to donate money to charity as it boosted her income.
She said, “I had heard about the app before, but didn’t think much of it back then.
‘Every year there are always the same parking problems during the tournament and then I realized that I could offer my free space to visitors.
“I live so close to the venue and they are so happy when they realize it’s just a short walk.
“I’m actually donating my earnings during this time to a Ukrainian health care charity because of the amount I can raise.”
Thousands of tennis spectators arrive on Monday for the first day of the Wimbledon tennis championships
And she’s not alone.
The app’s owners say others have followed suit, offering their free space for the next two weeks as demand rises.
Wimbledon currently offers a limited number of pre-bookable on-site parking spaces for £40, but prices start from just £17.50 via the YourParkingSpace website if you’re looking to park on the final day of the tournament.
YourParkingSpace is the UK’s fastest growing parking technology provider and operates a consumer parking marketplace.
The company processes thousands of prepaid and on-demand parking reservations across the UK every day, generating £48.5 million for the space owners to date.
It has over 700,000 places registered on its site, ranging from individual driveway owners to household names such as Premier Inn, Tesco and Morrisons.
CEO Brannan Coady added: ‘Aliya’s remarkable achievements at Wimbledon illustrate the enormous financial potential of using free ramps.
‘By making their places available, residents not only generate substantial income, but also alleviate parking problems for event visitors. It’s a win-win situation for everyone involved.’
Wimbledon runs until July 16.
