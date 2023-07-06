Ice Hockey Swede Hornqvist Announces Retirement After 15-Year NHL Career





(Reuters) Patric Hornqvist, who won the Stanley Cup twice with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins and a World Championship gold medal with Sweden, announced his retirement from ice hockey on Wednesday. The 36-year-old forward, who suffered multiple concussions during the 2022/23 National Hockey League (NHL) season, where he was limited to 22 games, told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that his injury history was a major reason for his decision. Hockey has been a big part of my life since I was a kid, so obviously it’s a hard decision to make, but I have my injury history and don’t want to risk anything in the future. That’s why I’m done playing, Hornqvist told Aftonbladet. The Sollentuna, Sweden native had 543 points in 901 NHL games during a career with the Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers. His 264 NHL goals ranks 10th for a Swedish-born player. In 2017, Hornqvist scored the Stanley Cup goal for Pittsburgh late in the final period of Game Six against his former Predators team. Hornqvist also won a Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016. Hornqvist, who was taken by Nashville as the final pick of the 2005 NHL Draft, 230th overall, last played in early December when he suffered his second concussion in the space of a month while a member of the Panthers. The concussion prevented Hornqvist from being a part of the Panthers run to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights. On the international stage, Hornqvist has represented Sweden on numerous occasions, including at the 2018 World Championships where he scored two goals in five games and celebrated a gold medal over Switzerland in the final. Although Hornqvist acknowledged that he will miss being in the locker room with his teammates, he feels better and excited for what comes next. It will be a big adjustment, but it feels good now. I look forward to the rest of my life,” Hornqvist said. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Additional reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Chris Reese)

