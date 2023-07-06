Three tigers getting ready for NBA 2K24 Summer League





AUBURN, Ala. Three Auburn men’s basketball alums will be eligible for NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023, which will take place July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. The Tigers are represented by 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team selection Sharife Cooper (Cleveland Cavaliers), 2023 All-SEC Second Team selection Wendell Green Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers) and All-American and 2022 National Freshman of the Year Jabari Smith (Houston Rockets). Green Jr. (2021-23) was an undrafted free agent this summer and will play alongside Cooper (2020-21), who earned a spot on the All-NBA G League Second Team this year and participated in the G League’s inaugural Next Up Game during NBA All-Star Weekend, as a member of the Cleveland Charge. Smith (2021-22) recently completed his first year with the Rockets after being selected #3 by the franchise in the 2022 NBA Draft. He was voted into the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. All 76 games of the 11-day competition will be televised live on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews) or NBA TV. Each game can also be streamed via the ESPN app or NBA app. NBA Summer League in Las Vegas has a rich history of showcasing future NBA stars. Former participants include Kia NBA Most Valuable Player receivers Kevin Durant (who played with NBA Summer League in 2007), Stephen Curry (2009), James Harden (2009), Russell Westbrook (2009), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2014), and Nikola Yoki (2015). ). GAMES TO WATCH

Friday July 7 Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trailblazers at 7 p.m. (ET) / 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets at 8:30 PM (ET) / 7:30 PM (CT) on NBA TV

Sunday July 9 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors at 3:30 PM (ET) / 2:30 PM (CT) on NBA TV

Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons at 6 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (CT) on ESPN2

Monday July 10 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies at 6 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (CT) on ESPNEWS

Tuesday, July 11 Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder at 6:30 PM (ET) / 5:30 PM (CT) on NBA TV

Thursday, July 13 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls at 3 p.m. (ET) / 2 p.m. (CT) on ESPN2

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. (ET) / 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN

