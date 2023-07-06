VB makes New England Bitter beer for nagging cricket team after Bairstow Ashes stumping scandal

Beer giant Carlton United Breweries (CUB) has produced a cheeky one-off drink for the England cricket team in response to the side’s controversial loss to Australia in the second Ashes Test.

A limited-edition ‘England Bitter’ has been bottled for Ben Stokes and his team after their coach Brendon McCullum said they won’t be having a beer with their rivals ‘any time soon’.

Cases of the lager, branded in the same recognizable green label bottles as VB, have been put on a plane and sent to the England team at Headingley, where the second Test kicks off on Thursday evening, Australian time.

Included with the drinks is a note telling the British to drink the gift hot or cold, whatever the outcome of the third clash in the series may be.

“You can make it not protect your stumps, you can make it ignore the umps,” the note said, a nod to the iconic advertising jingle.

CUB would release a new cheeky version of the jingle in the coming days.

“We know the English are bitter about the Lord’s Test, but if they feel less bitter then we have a beer to call them our fresh New England Bitter,” said VB marketing manager Marc Lord.

‘England Bitter has their name on it and we send a few slices to the England cricket team to enjoy once they’ve cooled.

“We raise our glasses to the entire Australian team for a famous victory in the second Test, and wish them the best of luck in winning the series.”

Free England Bitter logo T-shirts will also be handed out to Aussie fans during Thursday’s match.

It is expected to be an intense battle, with Headingley considered the most hostile terrain in England.

The fallout from the Lord’s drama surrounding Jonny Bairstow’s stumping has overshadowed the fact that England are 2-0 down in the series, while Australia are on the verge of winning their first Ashes series on English soil as they face the old foe in Conquering Leeds.

Bairstow, whose home ground is Headingley, ran out of his crease after Cameron Green’s last ball passed and was stunned by a pitch from Aussie keeper Alex Carey on the final day of the Lord’s Test.

England admitted the decision was correct, but have criticized the Aussies for taking the wicket, which they say was against the spirit of the game.

England coach Brendon McCullum said his team would not drink beer with their rivals after the stupid sacking of Jonny Bairstow (pictured) caused drama in the Lord’s Test

Australia believes it was fair and fair that the prime ministers of both countries got involved in the debate, each supporting their side to the hilt.

On Wednesday morning, Australian leader Anthony Albanese told Bairstow to “toughen up” during a TV appearance, while a spokesman for his British counterpart Rishi Sunak said: “The Prime Minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he just wouldn’t want to win a game like Australia did.’