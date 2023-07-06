Commitment dates set for several top Auburn football goals





The recruiting train for Auburn’s football program continues to roll as summer has begun on the Plains. We have now entered a recruitment dead period, which began on June 26 and ends on July 24, meaning that recruits and their families will not be able to have personal contact with coaching staff. The Tigers take a month off from hosting visits, but come back roaring in late July with Big Cat Weekend, one of the most important recruiting events happening for Auburn football. With only two months to go until the start of the football season, many recruits record commitment dates throughout the months of July and August, including several goals that are very much on Auburn football’s radar. The closest scheduled Commencement date is this weekend on July 8, when Pike Road defensive lineman Malik Blocton will announce his decision. The 3-star is ranked the #40 defensive lineman in the recruiting class of 2024 and is the #23 recruit from Alabama. Blocton, the younger brother of current Auburn DT Marcus Harris, will choose between Texas and Auburn football. Next up is offensive lineman Casey Poe, who will announce his decision on July 12. The Texas native has been to Auburn for both official and unofficial visits, and the Tigers hold him in high esteem, but he is expected to choose Alabama. As the #6 IOL in the nation it would be great if he picked the Tigers. At the end of this month, just before Big Cat Weekend, Georgia’s Demarcus Riddick is expected to make a final decision and halt his recruitment. Riddick, from Clanton, AL, was expected to stay in his home state, but whether he will go to the Tigers or the Tide is still unknown. Something to note is that Riddick is expected to attend Big Cat Weekend just days after his expected commitment date. Finally, two Auburn football goals are set to announce on August 5: 4-star ATH Jalewis Solomon and 5-star ATH KJ Bolden. Solomon is recruited to the Plains as a defensive back and will choose between Florida State, Kentucky, Auburn, South Carolina and Texas A&M, with Florida State currently in charge. KJ Bolden is one of the top targets for the Tigers in the Class of 2024 and will be with BCW before making his decision. He will choose between Ohio State, Georgia, Florida State, Alabama and Auburn. Recruiting analysts predict he will choose UGA, but Big Cat’s visit could be enough to put Auburn football on top. It’s going to be a busy few months for the Tigers, but hopefully by the time the football season starts, Auburn’s 2024 football league will have grown.

