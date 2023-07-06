Carlos Alcaraz will not play at Wimbledon on Thursday | ATP tour

The Spaniard meets Muller in the second round
When the Wimbledon playing order was released on Thursday, one notable name was missing: world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. That’s because of the rain that wreaked havoc in SW19 early in the two weeks.
Alcaraz won his first round match against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday and will play against another Frenchman, Alexandre Muller, in the second round. If there had been no rain, the 20-year-old would be scheduled for Thursday after a day off.
However, the rain has slowed down other players in his section. None of Alcaraz’s potential third round opponents have yet to complete their first round match.
Nicolas Jarry, the 25th seed, trails Marco Cecchinato 4-6, 4-1. Jason Kubler leads Ugo Humbert 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Both games are scheduled for second on Thursday.
It’s not the only section that rain has delayed. There are still three games in the first round that have not started yet: Alexander Zverev against Gijs Brouwer, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina against Arthur Fils and Botic van de Zandschulp against Zhang Zhizhen.