Four of men’s lacrosse earn USILA Scholar All-American Honors; Royals NAB Team Academic Award





Four members of the University of Scranton men’s lacrosse team received United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Scholar All-American honors and the Royals also earned the Team Academic Award, as recently announced by the organization. Senior Midfielder Christopher Crapanzano (Basking Ridge, New Jersey/Ridge)senior striker Mitchell Cossack (Floral Park, NY/Floral Park Memorial)and senior defenders Colin Pierce (Chatham, New Jersey/Chatham)And Ryan Turk (Floral Park, NY/Floral Park Memorial)received USILA Scholar All-American honors. To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be a senior in academic standing, have at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA, and receive accolades at the conference or national level for their success on the field. A two-time USILA All-American selection, Crapanzano played in 45 games (37 starts) over three seasons for the Royals and ranks among the program’s all-time leaders in goals (109, 3rd), points (139, 7th) and ground. balls (200, 7th). He was a three-time All-Landmark selection and earned Landmark Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2023 after breaking the program’s record with 57 single-season goals. Crapanzano received his Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from The University with a GPA of 3.78 and was named six times on the Dean’s List. Kozak earned All-Landmark honors in each of his two seasons with Scranton and ranks fifth all-time in program history in both assists (60) and points (143). His 75 points (40 goals, 35 assists) in 2023 are the third-highest in a single season in the program’s history and the 35 helpers are the fourth-best. A graduate of Finance, Kozak boasted a 3.9 GPA and received his undergraduate degree from Scranton in May. The Floral Park, NY native was named to the Dean’s List in all four of his semesters at Scranton. Pierce started all 46 career games in defense for the Royals, finishing tied for 10the all-time in program history with 164 ground balls. The Chatham, NJ native also produced 65 turnovers and was a two-time All-Landmark selection. He majored in Cybercrime & Homeland Security with a GPA of 3.71 and received his bachelor’s degree this spring after being awarded six Dean’s List awards. A defenseman, Turck started all 50 career games he played in and scored 79 ground balls and 44 caused turnovers. He earned All-Landmark honors in each of the past three seasons, including first-team honors in 2021 and 2023. Turck was selected four times for the Dean’s List and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Scranton in May with a 3.51 GPA in Finance. click here to view the full 2023 USILA Scholar All-American honorees. Scranton was one of 59 Division III programs to earn the Team Academic Award with a cumulative 3.24 GPA. To be eligible for recognition, each program had to record a minimum of a 3.0 team GPA. –ROYAL–

