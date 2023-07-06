Victoria Bitter’s jingle reworked for a ‘bitter’ England cricket team





Victoria Bitter has reworked his famous advertising jingle to take a closer look at the England cricket team. Brewer CUB, owned by Asahi Beverages, put a new label on its beer, England Bitter, and shipped it to the British, outraged by the stumping by Jonny Bairstow during the second test. We know the English are bitter about the Lord’s Test, but if they feel less bitter, we have a beer to call them our fresh New England Bitter, said VB Marketing Manager Marc Lord. England Bitter has its name on it and sent a few slices to the England cricket team to enjoy once they have cooled. We raise a glass to the entire Australian team for a famous victory in the second test and wish them the best of luck in winning the series. The classic VB anthem from 1968, celebrating the knock-off of a hard day’s work with a refreshing cold beer, has had many iterations. And CUB recorded a new VB style anthem for England Bitter: You can get it stumped.

You can make it complain to the umps. You can get it by throwing your wicket away

You can make it evoke the spirit of cricket You get it if you’re Ben Stokes

You can get it if you are the coach. Yes, our beer can be bitter.

But our cricket team is not So England, we have a beer with your name on it.

In case you change your mind. And that beer is England. England Bitter. CUB’s Marc Lord said the response from the Australian public – from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese down – was extraordinary. “The England Bitter campaign seems to reflect the heartbeat of the nation and we couldn’t be happier,” he said “The VB jingle has been the soundtrack to the lives of generations of Aussie beer aficionados. We’ve had a lot of fun re-recording it for England Bitter! Hopefully even the English will enjoy our Australian banter. Do you have something to say about this? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Or if you have a news item or tip, please message us at [email protected] Sign up for the AdNews newsletter, like us on Facebook or follow us Twitter for breaking stories and campaigns throughout the day.

