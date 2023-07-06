2023 Wimbledon betting, odds, predictions and best bets tennis 7/6

Sports
Thursday at Wimbledon will see both first round and second round matches as we continue to clear the backlog created by the bad weather during the first few days of tennis from the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. A pair of Canadians at very different points in their respective careers will both be chasing setbacks, while a pair of surprisingly minor underdogs should provide good value against opponents they’ve been able to beat before. All Tennis Odds & Lines come from DraftKings Sportsbook, but sometimes you can find more favorable odds for some of these matches by checking out mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook or any of the other best sports betting sites. We offer exclusive signup bonuses on some of those sportsbooks in states where sports betting has gone live, and Massachusetts was recently added to that list of eligible states.
All men’s singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women’s singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of player past grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to go to victory and underdogs ready to get upset. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section deals with players who can safely be considered overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends tempting options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.
Wimbledon picks: upset warning
Milos Raonic (+200) against Tommy Paul
Raonic missed two years with injuries, but the 2016 Wimbledon finalist has a game tailored for grass, with thriving serve and plenty of power off the ground. Paul is one of the best returners in the game, but Raonic is able to take the racket out of his opponent’s hands with his serve, and as this tournament may well be part of his farewell tour, the Canadian won’t feel as much pressure by big marks as the 15th ranked American. If Raonic’s body can sustain playing on consecutive days, he’s got game to get upset here.
Leylah Fernandez (+200) against Caroline Garcia
These two have seen each other a lot this year as Garcia defeated Fernandez 7-6 (5), 7-5 at the Australian Open and 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1 at Indian Wells. Perhaps the third time is the charm of the 20-year-old Canadian, who reached the US Open final in 2021. Garcia’s only 11–9 in her career at Wimbledon, while winning at least 15 matches at each of the other four Grand Slams, and the No. 5 seed is only 9–8 in her last 17 matches. Fernandez is coming off a women’s doubles final at the French Open to help her confidence, and maybe this is where Fernandez finally gets over the bump against Garcia after playing tight against her twice.
Honorable Mentions
Alice Cornet (+475) against Elena Rybakina
Wimbledon odds: lock it
Oscar Otto (-210) against Daniel Elijah Galan
Otte was a tough opponent at Wimbledon in his two previous appearances. He pushed Andy Murray to a fifth set in the second round in 2021 and lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the third round last year. The German has a very favorable second round match here against Galan, who is only 3-12 in tour level matches in 2022. Galan defeated No. 24 seed Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round, but that result is not all. impressive when you consider that Nishioka’s career win-loss record on grass is 1-9.
Frances Tiafoe (-450) against Dominic Stephan Stricker
Tiafoe has a comfortable second-round match against 20-year-old Stricker. Stricker has had good results this year on the Challenger circuit, but like most young players he is not very familiar with grass or best-of-five tennis. The 117th left-hander did well to qualify for the main draw and then beat Alexei Popyrin in a five-setter that concluded on Wednesday, but Stricker’s tank may not be full for Thursday’s matchup with No. 10 Tiafoe in the world and has a great service, the effectiveness of which is enhanced on grass. Dating back to Wimbledon last year, Tiafoe has won his last four second-round matches at Grand Slams, losing just one set in the four matches combined.
Honorable Mention
Victoria Azarenka (-425) against Nadia Podoroska
Wimbledon Predictions: Value Bets
Stefanos Tsitsipas (+120) against Andy Murray
Murray is certainly capable of winning this game, but Tsitsipas should not be considered the underdog by any means at this stage in their respective careers. The No. 5 seed was pushed to 10-8 in the fifth set tiebreak by former US Open champion Dominic Thiem, so Tsitsipas will be put to the test for this Center Court battle against the two-time Wimbledon champion. Like Thiem since his wrist injury, Murray has not been the same player since he underwent multiple hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019. The former world number 1 has shown his best form since then in 2023, but he is still ranked only 40th in the world. Murray’s odds against Tsitsipas are greatest on grass, and he won the only previous grass court encounter between the two in 2022 to avenge Tsitsipas’ thrilling five-set win at the 2021 US Open, but at the end of the day, this will still always be Tsitsipas’ game to lose. If these two played this game 10 times, Tsitsipas would probably win six or seven.
Anett Kontaveit (+155) against Maria Bouzkova
Kontaveit will retire from professional tennis when her Wimbledon run comes to an end, but the former world No. 2 should be able to sustain her career for at least one more match. The Estonian won the only previous meeting between these two 6-3, 6-3 in 2020, and while she hasn’t spent much time on the practice courts lately due to the degenerative back condition that is forcing her to retire, Kontaveit has finally also the chance to play freely in a Grand Slam knowing that the pressure is off here. Bouzkova’s seeded No. 32 and made it to the Wimbledon quarter-finals last year, but she’s just 12-16 in 2023 and came on a four-match losing streak in this tournament.
Honorable Mention
Denis Shapovalov (-160) against Gregoire Barrere
