Community Calendar Thursday, July 6 Wednesday, July 12 – The Crested Butte News





Center for the Arts presents LivesJuly 1-August 4: The Kinder Padon Gallery showcases the work of sculptor Chuck Brenton and painter Frank Gonzales created especially for the center. THURSDAY 6 07:30 Open AA Meeting: Crack of Dawn Group Topic Discussion at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. 12:00-1:00 p.m Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 1st Thursday) 4-5:30 pm. St Marys Garage is open for shopping and donations. Belle view 300

Avenue #2, stmarysgaragecb.org. 5-6 p.m. Oh Be Joyful / Gunnison Food Pantry Food Bank at 625 Maroon Avenue,

970-349-6237. (1st and 3rd Thursday) 6 p.m The Crested Butte Library is hosting a Wines of the Southern Hemisphere: Australia & New Zealand fundraiser at the Queen of All Saints in Crested Butte. 6:30 pm Open AA Meeting: 11 Step Meditation at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. FRIDAY 7 10 hours Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535. afternoon Open AA Meeting: Readings from Living Sober at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. 4-7 pm. Grand opening party of CB Hot Tub, 426 Belleview Avenue. 5-8 p.m. Beer Hunter plays at Kochevar’s. 19:00. Rotating Tap, a stand-up comedy show, on the Mallardi Stage at the Crested Butte Mountain Theater. Late show at 9:30 pm 19:00. Rachel Vanslyke plays at A Bar Above. 7:00-8:15 p.m Open AA Speaker Meeting at the Rectory of Queen of All Saints, 970-349-5711. 7-10 pm. Tony’s Speakeasy at the Crested Butte Museum. SATURDAY 8 07:30 Open AA Meeting: Big Book Study at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. 10:30 am – 12:00 pm St Marys Garage is open for shopping and donations. Belle view 300 Avenue #2, stmarysgaragecb.org. 5-7 pm Opening reception new gallery Center of the Arts, Lives. 6:30 pm Open AA Meeting: Literature at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. 9 o’clock in the evening Easy Jim plays in the Public House. SUNDAY 9 9am-2pm. Crested Butte Farmers Market at the top of Elk Avenue. (Sunday to October 8) 10:30 in the morning Rachel Vanslyke plays at the Almont Resort. 3 p.m Rachel Vanslyke stars in the Eldo. 6 p.m. Open AA Meeting: Topic Discussion at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. 6:30 pm. Stephen Marley plays at the I Bar Ranch with openers Green Buddha and Arise Roots. MONDAY 10 5:30-7:30 p.m Alpenglow with Jacob Larson at the Center for the Arts. 6 p.m Navigating Grief and Loss Bereavement Support Group, www.livingjourneys.org/calendar, Free. (every 2nd Monday) 6 p.m Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 3rd Monday) 6-7 pm Conscious Caregivers Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 1st Monday) 6:30-8:30 p.m Open Table Tennis at Jerrys Gym, Crested Butte Town Hall. 19:00 Support Group Conscious Informal Carers. livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 1st Monday) 19:00 Grief and loss support group. livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 2nd Monday) 7:30 PM Open AA Meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. TUESDAY 11 07:30 Open AA Meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. 9 o’clock Socrates Café, a philosophical discussion group, at the Crested Butte Library, gunnisoncountylibraries.org. (1st and 3rd Tuesday) 10 hours Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535. afternoon Private AA Meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. 16.00 hours Rachel Vanslyke stars in the Izakaya Cabin. 4-5:30 pm St Marys Garage is open for shopping and donations. Belle view 300

Avenue #2, stmarysgaragecb.org. 5-7 pm Free Courtyard Music Series in the Feldberg East Courtyard Lounge at the Center for the Arts. (every other Tuesday) 5:30 PM 40 ounces. to Freedom plays at the I Bar Ranch with opener DJ MIJO. 6 p.m Free yoga at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535. (every 3rd Tuesday) 6 p.m CB Library hosts local author Monica Mesa Dasi to discuss her book Forever With You: Surviving My Sons Suicide. 19:00 Crested Butte Public Policy Forum free speaker series presents Ed Goeas The State of Politics Today interviewed by Steve Scully at the Center for the Arts, crestedbutteforum.org. 19:00 Sacred Feminine Circle meets at 403 Maroon Avenue, Crested Butte. WEDNESDAY 12 07:30 Crested Butte Rotary’s weekly speaker series at the Matchstick Lounge at the Elevation Hotel, Mt. Crested Butte. (2nd and 4th Wednesday) 11-11:30 am Storytime at CB South Red Mountain Park. afternoon Private AA Meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. 16.00 hours Parkinson’s Association of the Rockies, a support group, meets at the Adaptive Sports Center in the Mount Crested Butte base area. (every 3rd Wednesday) 5 p.m Free tours of Crested Buttes Wheels of Intention at the Crested Butte Visitor Center. (Wednesday to August 9) 5:30-8:00 PM Music on the Mountain Concert Series presents Zach Person. 6:30-7:30 p.m Al-Anon Meeting for Families and Friends of Alcoholics in the Back Room of Union Congregational Church, 970-349-6482. 19:00 Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto plays at the Center for the Arts. 8 p.m Adult basketball at the CBCS high school gym, enter through the doors through Tommy V Field.

