Current and former Spartans head to Hayward Field for the 2023 USATF Championships





EUGENE, Ore. – Six current or former Michigan State track and field athletes head to Eugene, Oregon this week to compete in the 2023 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships and USA Track & Field U20 Outdoor Championships July 6-9 at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. Each day of both meetings will be streamed on USATF.TV, while days 2-4 of the USATF Outdoor Championships will air nationally on CNBC from 10pm ET-12am ET on July 7 and from 9pm to 11pm on July 8 and 9 . USATF Outdoor Championships will determine the United States’ three bids in each event for the World Championships in Athletics in Budapest, Hungary, in August. Defending World Champions and 2022 Diamond League winners will be offered automatic wildcard seats. Below is information on every Spartan participating in this week’s USATF Outdoor Championships/USATF U20 Outdoor Championships. HEAT BOUDEWIN (2021-present)

Event: decathlon

Input marking/Field rank: 8,084/6

Date/Time (ET): Thursday July 6 / 2:45 pm | Friday, July 7/2:45 p.m career highlights 2023 Outdoor First-Team All-American (decathlon, 5th place)

2023 Indoor First Team-All American (Heptathlon, 7th place)

Four-time NCAA All-American

2023 Big Ten heptathlon champion

Holds three MSU school records: decathlon, heptathlon, javelin throw RYAN TALBOT (2019-present)

Event: decathlon

Input marking/Field rank: 8,064/7

Date/Time (ET): Thursday July 6 / 2:45 pm | Friday, July 7/2:45 p.m career highlights 2023 Outdoor Second-Team All-American (decathlon, 15th place)

Two-time NCAA All-American

Second place in the Big Ten Decathlon 2023

2023 Big Ten Decathlon Champion TORI FRANKLIN (2011-15)

Event: Women’s triple jump

Input marking/Field rank: 14.86m/2

Date/Time (ET): Thursday 18/21 July career highlights 2022 World Championships in Athletics Bronze Medalist (Triple Jump)

Triple World Cup Qualifier (2017, 2019, 2022)

Olympian 2020 (Triple Jump)

Seven-time NCAA All-American

Holds MSU school records in indoor and outdoor triple jump SOPHIA METTE (2022–present)

Event: U20 Women’s Pole Vault

Input marking/Field rank: 4.10m/8

Date/Time (ET): Saturday 8 July / 3.30 pm career highlights 2023 NCAA East Preliminary Round qualifier (pole vault)

Finished sixth overall and as the second true freshman in the pole vault at the 2023 Big Ten Outdoor Championships TREVOR STEPHENSON (2018-2023)

Event: Pole vault men

Input Marking/Field Rank: 5.72m/14.5in

Date/Time (ET): Saturday 20/20 July career highlights 2023 Big Ten Outdoor Pole Vault Champion

2023 NCAA Outdoor Second-Team All-American (15th, pole vault)

2023 NCAA Indoor First-Team All-American (4th, pole vault)

Five-time NCAA All-American

Holds MSU school records in the indoor and outdoor pole vault MORGAN BEADLESCOMB (2016-2022)

Event: Men’s 5000 meters

Input Marking/Field Rank: 13:08.82/6

Date/Time (ET): Sunday 9 July / 9:50 pm career highlights Runs professionally for adidas and Very Nice Track Club in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Seven-time NCAA All-American in track and field and three-time NCAA All-American in cross country

Holds the fifth best indoor mile time in NCAA history (3:52.03) and the 10th best outdoor 5000m time in NCAA history (13:17.16)

Holds MSU school records in the indoor mile, 3000 m and 5000 m, as well as outdoor records in the 1500 m and 5000 m

