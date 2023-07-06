what Bluey can teach us about the spirit of the game

Anyone with even the most casual interest in cricket will be well-versed in the debate over the spirit of the game by now. Alex Careys’ punching of Johnny Bairstow on the final day of the second Ashes test led to outrage, condemnation and ugly scenes in the Long Hall at Lords Cricket Ground.

Numerous commentators, former players and even Prime Ministers have had their say on whether Carey’s actions, while certainly within the laws of the game, were in keeping with the more nebulous spirit of cricket. Precedents have been cited, some going as far back as WG Grace in 1882who brought about a similar dismissal in the game that gave The Ashes their name.

England supporters have claimed that Carey’s actions, while legal, went against the spirit of cricket because Bairstow thought the ball was dead and out of play.

Australian supporters counter by pointing out that Bairstow himself has fired people in the same way, so what’s the big deal?

Cricket is unique because it has that laws that set the rules of the game, but above it hovers the ghost, which aggrieved players and teams call upon when they feel they are struggling.

However, no one seems to have thought to ask the thoughts of Australia’s favorite dad, Bandit Heeler. Bandit describes the spirit of cricket as playing hard, not complaining and encouraging others to love the game.

Cricket lessons from Bluey

The Bluey program presents an iconic suburban Australia that shows children learning about life through games and play.

Season three contains an episode called Cricketin which Bandit explains to his daughter Bluey why cricket is much more than just hitting a ball across the grass.

However, the star of this episode is not Bluey. This time, Bluey’s school friend Rusty takes center stage (devoted Bluey viewers will know that Rusty’s father serves in the Australian Army and is often deployed abroad).

In this episode, when it comes to Rusty’s at-bat, Bluey tells her father that they will never get Rusty out. Rusty likes cricket: Bluey creator Joe Brumm has said that Rusty is based on former Australian captain Steve Smith. Smith has had his own problems with the laws of cricket, such as the Sandpapergate incidentin which Smith admitted to a scheme to tamper with the ball and was suspended for a year.

Rusty plays all the time, and when he’s not playing he’s practicing or even sleeping with his bat next to him.





Read more: Beyond Bluey: why adults love to rewatch Australian childhood TV





Bandit explains through flashbacks how Rusty learned to place his shot to avoid breaking a window, or how to deal with bad wickets that favor the bowler, or how to deal with Tiny, a bigger kid who gets caught in a fast pace bowling.

The scenes with Tiny are the most telling. Rusty’s brother tells him that no one will make it easy for him because he is younger and smaller than the other kids. Rusty gets hit pretty hard and can’t walk properly in the next scene.

Advice on how to deal with Tiny comes from Rusty’s absent father, who says Rusty will face harder things than a cricket ball when he grows up. The choices are Rusty can back down and get out, or accept the challenge. All he has to do is keep an eye on the ball and take care of his little sister.

That last element is key to the episode. At first, Rusty is shown refusing to catch his little sister, but at the end of the episode, he’s caught doing just that, even though Bandit tells us that Rusty could have hit the ball halfway through next week if he wanted to . Unpleasant.

But when Rusty hits the catch, Bandit tells Bluey, that’s what crickets are about, kid.

Rusty didn’t make things easy for his sister before, but was generous when his work was done and the game was over. Giving her a catch also made her fall in love with the game and proud of her achievements.





Read more: Bluey was edited for US viewers, but global audiences deserve to see us all





The spirit of the game

Bandits’ statement here is in some ways as vague as the back-and-forth arguments about the spirit of the game have been recently.

Australians have maintained that anything within the laws is fair game. England supporters were furious as Bairstow was unaware of what was happening and was not seeking any advantage from his walk across the wicket.

The Bandits story gives us some clues and examples of what the spirit of cricket could mean. Rusty faces a bigger and scarier opponent and learns not to back down or expect special treatment. When the wicket is uneven or difficult, he learns to adapt to the circumstances. Obsessive practice means his mom isn’t chasing after him with slipper in hand handing out shelter. From this, Rusty learns that the game, like life, is tough and played hard.

But there are times to be generous when the game is unbalanced and there are times to show mercy to lesser or weaker opponents, like Rusty’s sister.

Cricket is mostly about adapting, not shying away from it and being willing to learn. But the real core of the game is not in the player’s ability, but in his will to be inclusive, encourage other players to love the game and give someone else a turn when the job is done.

That could be the lesson for Bairstow. Yes, coming out in what a former England captain called a stupid way isn’t great. (As someone who was similarly sacked in the Under 14s 30 years ago, the memory is still good.)

But as Bandit says, that’s cricket. When the job is done and you have nothing left to prove, be sure to take a swing at your little sister.

Until then, though, keep your eye on the ball, mate.