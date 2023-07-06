Raonic overcomes 1st set loss, 2 rain delays to triumph in Wimbledon opener

Milos Raonic made a successful return to Grand Slam tennis on Wednesday with a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1 victory over Austrian Dennis Novak in the first round at Wimbledon in London .

The hard-working Canadian fired 28 aces in his first match at a tennis major since losing to Novak Djokovic in the round of 16 of the 2021 Australian Open.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., the 26th seed in the men’s, also advanced to the second round with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Moldova’s Radu Albot to earn a completed a game that was suspended. in the second set on Monday.

Raonic overcame a few rain delays and beat the Austrian qualifier before winning the match in two hours 38 minutes with a dominant fourth set.

The 32-year-old won the last five games of the match and moved on after delivering an ace on his second match point opportunity.

Raonic, of Thornhill, Ontario, returned to action last month after missing nearly two years with several injuries.

The former world No. 3 and 2016 Wimbledon finalist entered this year’s Grand Slam on grass with an ATP Tour ranking of 849th.

Raonic next takes on Tommy Paul, the American as the 16th seed. Raonic won the only other meeting between the two at a 2021 hard court event in Acapulco, Mexico.

Wednesday promised to be a busy day for the Canadians after rain disrupted the All England Club’s schedule, causing a large number of games to be suspended or postponed early this week.

Shapovalov’s match with Albot resumed after being suspended for darkness with the Canadian trailing 5–7, 2–2.

Shapovalov complained to the chair umpire on Monday, accusing the Moldovan of quickly changing positions as a distraction tactic.

After a day to cool down, Shapovalov was all set to win the next three sets. He won the game on his seventh break on 16 chances when Albot double fouled while facing match point.

Shapovalov next takes on France’s Gregoire Barrere, who is ranked 49th on the ATP Tour.

In the women’s action, qualifier Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill was defeated in her Grand Slam main-draw debut, falling 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 to Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch.

Meanwhile, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., had moved her first-round match against Hungary’s Anna Bondar to Thursday, when Raonic, Shapovalov and Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., will play in the second round.

Fernandez, who has not played since winning her first round match on Monday, will face fifth seed Caroline Garcia of France.

Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino did manage to participate in part of her first-round match against Irina-Camelia Begu before being suspended with the Romanian leading 6-2, 2-4.

Only Center Court and No. 1 Court of the All England Club have roofs.

Demonstrators arrested

Grigor Dimitrov was about to serve at Wimbledon when two environmentalists jumped out of the stands at Court 18 and disrupted his match by scattering orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the grass. His first instinct Wednesday? Join in and try to stop them.

“But then I also realized,” said the three-time Grand Slam semifinalist, “that’s not my place to do that.”

Instead, guards dragged away the woman and man wearing T-shirts belonging to Just Stop Oil, an organization that wants the British government to halt new oil, gas and coal projects and the two were arrested “on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal injury”. This is reported by the All England Club.

The next match on that same court, best known as the site of John Isner’s 2010 victory over Nicolas Mahut in the longest match in tennis history, was also interrupted by another man from that same environmental group. He was stopped by two security guards and was also arrested, the club said.

“Obviously it’s not pleasant,” said Dimitrov, a 32-year-old from Bulgaria who is seeded 21st in the men’s event and went on to beat Japanese qualifier Sho Shimabukuro 6-1, 6-2, 6-1. “At the end of the day, there’s not much you can do. I think everyone did their bit as quickly as possible in some way.”

A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle, causing a brief pause at Wimbledon on Wednesday. (Alasatair Grant/The Associated Press)

The All England Club coordinated with London police and other agencies to increase security for this year’s tournament, in part due to protests at other major sporting venues across Britain this year.

“Based on what has happened at other sporting events and following advice from our key partners, we have reviewed our security plans, which have now been increased accordingly for The Championships,” said All England Club Operations Director Michelle Dite last week.

“We have plans to mitigate risk by working with specialist agencies and the Metropolitan Police and if an incident occurs the appropriate specialist teams will respond,” said Dite.

Earlier in June, protesters briefly held up the England cricket team’s bus during the test against Ireland in London. Activists this year have also focused on Premier League football matches, the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

