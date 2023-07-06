Sports
Raonic overcomes 1st set loss, 2 rain delays to triumph in Wimbledon opener
Milos Raonic made a successful return to Grand Slam tennis on Wednesday with a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1 victory over Austrian Dennis Novak in the first round at Wimbledon in London .
The hard-working Canadian fired 28 aces in his first match at a tennis major since losing to Novak Djokovic in the round of 16 of the 2021 Australian Open.
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., the 26th seed in the men’s, also advanced to the second round with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Moldova’s Radu Albot to earn a completed a game that was suspended. in the second set on Monday.
Raonic overcame a few rain delays and beat the Austrian qualifier before winning the match in two hours 38 minutes with a dominant fourth set.
The 32-year-old won the last five games of the match and moved on after delivering an ace on his second match point opportunity.
Raonic, of Thornhill, Ontario, returned to action last month after missing nearly two years with several injuries.
LOOK | Hard serve Raonic takes 28 aces in round 1 victory:
The former world No. 3 and 2016 Wimbledon finalist entered this year’s Grand Slam on grass with an ATP Tour ranking of 849th.
Raonic next takes on Tommy Paul, the American as the 16th seed. Raonic won the only other meeting between the two at a 2021 hard court event in Acapulco, Mexico.
Wednesday promised to be a busy day for the Canadians after rain disrupted the All England Club’s schedule, causing a large number of games to be suspended or postponed early this week.
Shapovalov’s match with Albot resumed after being suspended for darkness with the Canadian trailing 5–7, 2–2.
LOOK | Rest turns out to be best for the victorious Shapovalov:
Shapovalov complained to the chair umpire on Monday, accusing the Moldovan of quickly changing positions as a distraction tactic.
After a day to cool down, Shapovalov was all set to win the next three sets. He won the game on his seventh break on 16 chances when Albot double fouled while facing match point.
Shapovalov next takes on France’s Gregoire Barrere, who is ranked 49th on the ATP Tour.
In the women’s action, qualifier Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill was defeated in her Grand Slam main-draw debut, falling 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 to Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch.
Meanwhile, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., had moved her first-round match against Hungary’s Anna Bondar to Thursday, when Raonic, Shapovalov and Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., will play in the second round.
Fernandez, who has not played since winning her first round match on Monday, will face fifth seed Caroline Garcia of France.
Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino did manage to participate in part of her first-round match against Irina-Camelia Begu before being suspended with the Romanian leading 6-2, 2-4.
Only Center Court and No. 1 Court of the All England Club have roofs.
LOOK | Zhao upended in 3 sets in Grand Slam main-draw debut:
Demonstrators arrested
Grigor Dimitrov was about to serve at Wimbledon when two environmentalists jumped out of the stands at Court 18 and disrupted his match by scattering orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the grass. His first instinct Wednesday? Join in and try to stop them.
“But then I also realized,” said the three-time Grand Slam semifinalist, “that’s not my place to do that.”
Instead, guards dragged away the woman and man wearing T-shirts belonging to Just Stop Oil, an organization that wants the British government to halt new oil, gas and coal projects and the two were arrested “on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal injury”. This is reported by the All England Club.
The next match on that same court, best known as the site of John Isner’s 2010 victory over Nicolas Mahut in the longest match in tennis history, was also interrupted by another man from that same environmental group. He was stopped by two security guards and was also arrested, the club said.
“Obviously it’s not pleasant,” said Dimitrov, a 32-year-old from Bulgaria who is seeded 21st in the men’s event and went on to beat Japanese qualifier Sho Shimabukuro 6-1, 6-2, 6-1. “At the end of the day, there’s not much you can do. I think everyone did their bit as quickly as possible in some way.”
The All England Club coordinated with London police and other agencies to increase security for this year’s tournament, in part due to protests at other major sporting venues across Britain this year.
“Based on what has happened at other sporting events and following advice from our key partners, we have reviewed our security plans, which have now been increased accordingly for The Championships,” said All England Club Operations Director Michelle Dite last week.
“We have plans to mitigate risk by working with specialist agencies and the Metropolitan Police and if an incident occurs the appropriate specialist teams will respond,” said Dite.
Earlier in June, protesters briefly held up the England cricket team’s bus during the test against Ireland in London. Activists this year have also focused on Premier League football matches, the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.
Elsewhere:
- On Center Court, IgaSwiatek advanced to the third round with ease with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo, hitting 27 winners compared to just three for her opponent.
- Djokovic was next, defeating Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5 to become the third player in history to reach 350 Grand Slam wins, joining Roger Federer and Serena Williams.
- Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas needed to win a fifth-set tiebreak to pass former US Open champion Dominic Thiem to defeat the Austrian 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-7 (5 ), 7-6 (10-8) in a match that was halted overnight in the second set. Tsitsipas will face two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray in the second round.
- At number 1, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev defeated British 20-year-old Arthur Fery 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.
- The American duo of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe both reached the second round, but in a contrasting way. Ninth-seeded Fritz came from a set down to defeat Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 Court in a match that started Monday, while Tiafoe defeated Yibing Wu in straight sets on court No. 3.
- Sixth seed Holger Rune of Denmark, No. 8 Jannik Sinner of Italy and Paul all won their first round matches in straight sets to advance.
- Argentina’s unseeded Guido Pella bounced Croatia’s No. 13 Borna Coric in five sets.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/tennis/wimbledon-delays-july-5-1.6897483
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- InPixio Photo Focus Pro 2023 Free Download
- Appeal against civil court verdict in Imran Khans nikkah case
- Bollywood’s biggest flops of 2023 so far
- Raonic overcomes 1st set loss, 2 rain delays to triumph in Wimbledon opener
- ESKO ArtiosCAD 2023 Free Download
- “FT”: Xi Jinping warns Putin; talk about nuclear weapons
- Free screening of Montes-Bradley’s latest film scheduled for Highland
- Atlanta ranks 4th in US ‘mosquito cities’
- Rollback Rx Pro 2023 Free Download
- INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY follows THE FLASH as Hollywood’s latest blockbuster box office flop
- UofL football recreates scene from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
- How Style Not Com became a front-row darling