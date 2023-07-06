Interview: How Decathlon uses digital to stay ahead of the sporting peloton

When global sportswear giant Decathlon hired Ikeas’ digital boss Barbara Martin Coppola as its new chief executive last year, it signaled a desire to compete with the world’s best online.

While Coppola – who spent seven years at Google before becoming the Swedish furniture giant’s first chief digital officer – certainly adds to Decathlon’s digital expertise, there were already plans to transform the company in this area.

Jrme Dubreuil joined the sportswear giant in January 2020 to lead its digital transformation. The former Silicon Valley executive hailed from Samsung, where he spent seven years building SmartThings, its Internet of Things company.

Dubreuil tells Retail Gazette that when he joined the sportswear giant, he wanted to take the opportunity to become super-powered in the digital space so that we can improve everything we do.”

Although the retailer had a good digital foundation, according to Dubreuil that was not enough.

Dubreuil and his team have made serious progress.

During his tenure at the retailer, he helped grow digital sales from “a few percent to 20% of global sales,” transitioned to a marketplace business model in many of the countries where it operates, fully transitioned to the cloud and built in-house AI and machine learning solutions across the company.

In short, Decathlon has restructured its entire business model to prioritize digital technology in an effort to become even more accessible, reliable and useful to its customers.

While the retailer’s move to prioritize digital was no easy feat in getting all aspects of the group up and running from top to bottom, Dubreuil said Coppola’s appointment meant he had full sponsorship from the CEO, allowing he could go full steam ahead.

Customer-oriented approach

Dubreuil believes that digital can be a vital tool in meeting the needs of its customers.

An example is through the co-design of its products.

Dubreuil says that while Decathlon is conscious of functional and durable products, “who knows better than the people who use our products”.

“It seems so obvious, but we thought to ourselves ‘why don’t we use the knowledge of people who want to buy from us to make sure these are the right products for them’.”

The retailer has launched an independent digital platform which allows the design teams to present projects where they want input from the Decathlon community.

Dubreuil says shoppers are all “super-motivated to get involved” and get involved throughout the entire product design journey, from the ideation phase to when they hit the shelves.

“We are designing more and more products together,” he adds. Inflatable camping boards, a racing hiking boot and a new kind of bow are just three of the products developed together.

Creating digital experiences

The retailer is also using connected technologies such as AR and VR headsets to make sports more accessible.

Decathlon recently teamed up with table tennis manufacturer Pongori and now sells an adapter, shaped like a table tennis racket, that attaches to a VR handheld device that plugs into the Oculus headset.

We worked with them to tailor the experience to be as close to real life as possible, Dubreuil said.

Now you can really realistically play table tennis without needing a table.

Dubreuil believes it is important for Decathlon to expand into other digital experiences beyond retail so that it can form a deeper connection with its sporty shoppers.

He uses the example of the free hiking app Decathlon Outdoor, which was launched to help hikers find routes that suit their preferences. The trails are fueled by the community with a range of options based on location and capabilities.

“A lot of people or clients are a little bit afraid to go full out hiking because they don’t feel very comfortable in the wild, so we thought, ‘we’re going to help our clients with hiking,’” he explains. .

Users of the app have a higher average order value, and Dubreuil says they often purchase goods before or after entering the app.

“It creates a nice circle so customers can explore the rest of our offerings and then stay in the digital ecosystem,” he says.

It’s a tactic Decathlon has used elsewhere in its business. It launched the Decathlon Coach coaching app, which offers free, customized training programs for running, cross-training, yoga, Pilates and more.

But it doesn’t stop there.

The company is preparing to launch another app that it says is “more about performance”.

“How do you prepare for training for the marathon? There is a special app that we are currently building where you can create a training plan based on your characteristics.

“Little by little, we want to build the 360-degree sports experience, making sports available to many, because you know, maybe you want to train for a marathon, but you don’t know where to start.”

Unlocking the power of data

Dubreuil also harnesses the power of data at Decathlon and uses AI to better understand its customers’ behavior and increase customer lifetime value.

He says the retailer can predict when customers will “disconnect a little bit from Decathlon”.

This allows the company to engage with those customers in advance and help them stay engaged with the brand.

He explains that the retailer can regain favor with personalized offers for new sports that users are interested in, which he says could be “really impactful”.

“It’s important for us to track them down in advance because it’s very hard to get them back once they’re gone,” he says.

By making smart use of digital and data, Decathlon can ensure that it is the store of choice for sports enthusiasts, whatever their aspirations.

