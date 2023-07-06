



IRVING, Texas texas football senior linebacker Jaylan Ford has been named the Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, the convention bureau announced Wednesday. Ford highlights a conference-leading five Longhorns chosen for the Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team, as selected through a poll of the league’s media representatives. Ford will be joined on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team by a junior wide receiver Xavier Worthy junior tight end I’m Tavion Sanders sophomore offensive lineman Kevin Banks Jr. and junior defensive lineman Byron Murphy II . Worthy was the lone unanimous selection to the preseason team, while Texas’ five honorees led the conference, followed by Kansas and Kansas State with four each and Oklahoma State and TCU with three each. Ford is a fourth-year linebacker who has played in 35 games with 15 starts. The Frisco, Texas native enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, earning AP All-American honors after leading the Longhorns with a career-high 119 tackles (61 solo), three forced fumbles, two fumbles and four interceptions. He also recorded 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups. His four interceptions tied the single-season interception record for a Texas linebacker, last set by Derrick Johnson in 2002 and 2003. All four of his interceptions led to Texas touchdowns, while his two fumbles netted wins over Kansas State and Iowa State . Ford’s total tackles of 119 were the most in a season for a Longhorn since 2014 (Jordan Hicks – 147; Steve Edmond – 131). He was a 2022 first-team All-Big 12 selection by both the Big 12 Conference and the Associated Press and was named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Defensive Player of the Year. Ford is the first Longhorn to earn the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year honors. as Malik Jefferson was elected ahead of the 2016 season. Born in Fresno, California, Worthy is a third-year wide receiver who has played in 25 games and started. The only unanimous selection on this year’s preseason team, Worthy was also named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team in 2022. Last season, he earned second-team All-Big 12 honors from league and Associated head coaches Press on 60 receptions for 760 yards and a conference-best nine touchdowns while also serving as the Longhorns’ leading punt returner. Worthy ranks third all-time in UT history with 21 touchdown receptions and 14th with 122 catches. He has caught a pass in all 25 games to begin his career with the 25 consecutive games with a reception that is the eighth-longest streak in program history. Born in Denton, Texas, Sanders played in 25 games with 13 starts. The tight end of the third year earned first team honors in all conferences from the league and AP coaches last season after reeling in 54 passes for 613 yards and five touchdowns, leading Big 12 tight ends in receptions and receiving yards and second in touchdowns. A semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, last season’s 54 receptions were the most for a tight end in a year in program history and his 613 receiving yards tied for the second most in a season by a tight end in Texas . Banks played in and started all 13 games last season as a true freshman and earned Freshman All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). Banks anchored an offensive line that helped Texas average 34.5 points per game, the 17th highest scoring average among Power 5 programs, and 429.5 yards per game, the 23rd best mark among Power 5 teams. The Humble, Texas was also named a Freshman All-American by The Athletic and chosen to ESPN’s True Freshman All-America team. A semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, he also earned second-team All-Big 12 honors from both the league’s coaches and the Associated Press. Murphy is a third year defensive lineman who has played in 25 games with two starts. Last season, the DeSoto, Texas native set a career high with 26 tackles (nine solo) as he added three tackles for loss, one sack and two quarterback hurries. Last season, Murphy helped the Longhorns finish second in the conference in scoring defense (21.6 ppg), rushing defense (125.7 ypg), and total defense (368.4 ypg). For his career, Murphy has a total of 41 tackles (19 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. 2023 Big 12 Football Preseason Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Milestone Daniels, Kansas, QB

Defensive Player of the Year: Jaylan Ford Texas LB

Newcomer of the year: Treshaun Ward, Kansas State, RB 2023 All-Big 12 football preseason team

Insult QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas

R. B. Richard Reese, Baylor

R. B. Devin Neal, Kansas

FB Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

W.R. Brennan Presley State of Oklahoma

WR Xavier Worthy Texas* W. R. Jerand Bradely, Texas Tech

THE I’m Tavion Sanders Texas OL Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

OL Mike Novitsky, Kansas

OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OL Kevin Banks Jr. Texas OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia

P.K. Griffin Kell, TCU

KR/PR Phillip Brooks, Kansas State Defense D. L. Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

D. L. Ethan Downs, Oklahoma

DL Will Damonic Williams, TCU

DL Byron Murphy II Texas D. L. Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech

LB Collin Oliver, State of Oklahoma

LB Johnny Hodges, TCU

LB Jaylan Ford Texas DB TJ Tampa, State of Iowa

D. B. Cobee Bryant, Kansas

DB Kobe Savage, Kansas State

DB Kendal Daniels, State of Oklahoma

DB Josh Newton, TCU

P Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati * Unanimous preseason team selection

