Former Hebron football coach Brian Brazil dies after battle with cancer

Former Hebron football coach Brian Brazil, who was senior athletic director of the Prestonwood Christian Academy System of Schools for the past school year, died Wednesday morning after a years-long battle with cancer.

Prestonwood confirmed Brazil’s death in an email and issued a statement from PCA School System Superintendent Michael Goddard:

Brian Brazil was one of the most authentic men I’ve ever called friend, Goddard said. I have known Coach Brazil for over 25 years and have seen him in action as a coach on and off the field. He was the same in every situation, a man who pursued Christ and wanted others to know the importance of a personal relationship with Jesus. His Hall of Fame legacy as a football coach and athletic director pales in comparison to the number of lives he has changed for his courage to share Christ with others.

He was 58, according to Star Local Media.

Brazil started Hebron’s football program in 1999 when the school opened, and he had a 152–97 record in 22 seasons before retiring from coaching in May 2022. title in 2005, and his teams had a 47-7 record from 2004 to 2007.

Hebron is renaming the football stadium after Brazil.

Brazil was an all-conference offensive lineman at TCU in 1987, and he also coached at Shepton, Carrollton RL Turner, and Lewisville. He is a past president of the Texas High School Coaches Association and was inducted into their Hall of Fame last year.

The Lewisville football program posted on its Brazil website saying that today we mourn the loss of a great man. Brian Brazil left a great legacy at LHS, for LISD and the entire Texas coaching community. Many lives have been changed by Coach Brazil.

