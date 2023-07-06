Sports
Arizona State hockey secures seat with NCHC bid
It took seven years, but Arizona State hockey finally got the green light from the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
Since ASU hockey was elevated to Division I status in 2015, the Sun Devils roamed as an independent program, but immediately wanted stability in a conference. The Sun Devils initially applied to join the NCHC in the summer of 2016, but were rejected as the league chose to remain with the same membership since its inception in 2013-14.
The best thing that ever happened was that it didn’t happen, said ASU head coach Greg Powers. The NCHC, in its defense, had just started and they were getting their act together. There was really no reason to expand at that point. For us, we had to get our house in order.
The intervening years were fruitful for ASU as the Sun Devils became the fastest startup program to qualify for the men’s hockey championship tournament in 2019. Last season, ASU added the final element to its conference proposal with Mullett Arena.
Now a safe program with a stable home, accepting the Sun Devils was a no-brainer for the NCHC. In fact, all eight members voted unanimously to bring in the Sun Devils starting in 2024.
With the opening of Mullett Arena last fall, another box was ticked and the conversation between the NCHC and ASU grew more serious as we collectively discussed membership options, NCHC Commissioner Heather Weems said. In recent months, our college chancellors and athletic directors have become more focused on this path forward. … This also brings a strong national brand, a robust alumni base, and a growing Southwest hockey market to the NCHC.
ASU will pay the $500,000 three-year admission fee for the conference. The Sun Devils are estimated to have earned $3 million in ticket revenue.
Home games were once scarce during the Oceanside days, forcing the Sun Devils to tour the country as an independent team.
Nomadic life was prominent in 2021, as the pandemic restricted teams to a conference-only schedule. ASU worked out a temporary agreement with the Big Ten, playing all 26 games en route.
But with a new home, ASU’s mileage gets shorter.
ASU hosted a slew of home games and a tournament last season and will see even more traffic in the arena next season with 26 home games.
The NCHC includes eight other teams across the Mountain and Central time zones. The Sun Devils will join Colorado College, the University of Denver, Miami University, the University of Minnesota Duluth, the University of Nebraska Omaha, the University of North Dakota, St. Cloud State University and Western Michigan University.
ASU has played several member schools, including North Dakota last season when ASU won 3-2 against the then sixth-ranked program in Las Vegas.
In the 2024-25 period, the conference will continue to use a 24-game NCHC schedule for each of the nine teams, but a new three-year rotation and scheduling model will be implemented.
The new schedule model and rotation will consist of three pods of three teams based on geography, with the teams guaranteed to play home and away games against the other two teams in their pod each season.
The NCHC’s postseason format is still under evaluation and will be finalized and announced in the coming months. Regardless of what it will look like, competing to qualify in a tournament for the NCAA Tournament, rather than relying on rankings, was an important factor in entering a conference.
The experience they gain from entering a conference tournament and never getting out. … What we’re most looking forward to is our student-athletes getting to experience it, Powers said.
