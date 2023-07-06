The table tennis star who went from writing history to studying it: Charlotte Bardsley

Charlotte Bardsley grew up in Stourbridge in the West Midlands, England. At the age of 10 she picked up a table tennis bat and just two years later won the national title for her age group.

In the following years she won national titles at U15, U18 and U19. She was the 2021 England Junior National Champion and the 2022 U21 Champion.

After completing her A-Level and desperate to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Charlotte decided to take a break from her studies to focus on her professional table tennis career. She moved to Germany to train six hours a day in one of the most competitive table tennis environments in the world and to play in the Bundesliga. She thrived in this new environment, despite the emotional rollercoaster of sport, eventually qualifying for the England team in Birmingham, competing in four disciplines and winning the deciding singles match to take the national side to the Commonwealth quarter-finals.

Charlotte has just completed her freshman year at Sidney, studying History and Politics. In June, she was announced as co-winner of the Newcomer of the Year Award at the 2023 Cambridge Sports Awards.

So, tell me how you got into table tennis.

When I was in elementary school, I went to an after-school badminton club, and they didn’t have enough fields, so the teacher said, “Oh, play table tennis there.” I just remember being absolutely destroyed by these guys in the year above. I was competitive and I was annoyed that I had lost.

I then took part in a weekly session in a village hall and eventually a table tennis scout showed up, so I started going to regional training in Birmingham. I joined a club where my coach was Desmond Douglas, England’s greatest player. I first represented England when I was 14.

So after completing your A levels you moved to Germany to give yourself the best chance of qualifying for Birmingham.

Yes, I had to. There was no other way possible. I had to play full time every day with top quality players. In Germany I played about six hours every day and that is of course what it takes to become a professional or to reach a higher level.

I lived and trained in a center near Munich. And then on weekends I would travel to my games, or I would travel to games where I represented England. I played two seasons for a club called TTC Langweid in the second division of the Bundesliga.

Was it difficult to move abroad at 18?

I was very focused on my goal, so I didn’t think about going too far. Sometimes I felt homesick or lonely, but the training was hard which I liked, the level of practice was very high and the people were very hospitable. I improved a lot and it meant I could reach my goal. Living alone in another country was difficult at times, but overall it was an incredibly beneficial experience.

When it came to the qualification process for the Commonwealth Games, it was a round robin tournament between England’s best players and the team selection was based on those results. So basically four years of hard work by myself, coaches and family boiled down to delivering a top performance in two days.

The pressure to succeed was immense, which was hard to deal with at times because it was felt for years, not just on that qualifying weekend. But I did it and that experience made me who I am today. I think that’s why I can handle stressful situations.

So you’re at the Commonwealth Games. How was it?

I would say it was the best thing I’ve ever done in my life. To be honest, the two best things that have happened in my life so far are probably the Commonwealth Games and Cambridge! But the Commonwealths, it was great: it was in England, so my family could come and see me and my friends; and it was also in Birmingham, which is actually my hometown. It felt very special, playing in front of a home crowd.

The Athlete’s Village and dining room were huge, with every possible food item there. And then we played in this huge arena, with all the fans, the media and TV cameras.

We played a crucial match against Nigeria, which we had to win to reach the quarter-finals. I think we were winning 2-0. And then suddenly Nigeria made this comeback and it was 2-2 and I had to play the last singles match to win. It went to the fifth set and it was nine-all and I ended up winning 11-9! That was a great moment.

So, you just completed your first year at Cambridge studying history and politics. How do you like it?

I love it. It’s definitely the best decision I’ve ever made. It’s just so much fun and I find it so interesting. I love the supervisions, the lectures, and all the books and everything. It’s just really good. Everything I could want is here and I couldn’t ask for more. I’m very lucky.

Was it always your ambition to come to Cambridge?

No, it wasn’t. No one really talked to me about Cambridge at school or at home. I didn’t know much about it. It wasn’t until I thought about moving to Germany to play full-time and attend the Commonwealth Games that I also wondered if I should get a college degree. I started doing some research online and I watched some videos, and I loved what Cambridge had to offer. I thought I might as well give it a try, because why not? I never wanted to put down my bat or my books and I wanted to find a way to pursue both sports and education as best I could.

I think you must have had a lot of time in Germany to think about what you were going to do next. Did you then choose history and politics?

Yes, it was around that time that I decided I wanted to study history and politics at Cambridge. It sounds crazy, but I had never read a real history book until I signed up. My dad and I spent a lot of time together traveling to tournaments and training camps all over the world: all over the UK, and to Oman, China, Japan, Denmark, Slovenia… Every few hours in the car or at an airport we’d just chat about the world and watch YouTube. Nothing special academically, but I enjoyed discussing and thinking about why the world is the way it is and the curious people in it.

And one day I think I literally typed into Google: What is history? A book popped up called What is history. It’s a pretty famous book, and a little old-fashioned and outdated now, but I actually like the way it’s written. I think it’s funny and something just clicked for me. In between my sessions in Germany, I started reading a lot, especially in the history of ideas, and I remember thinking, Oh, this is so good. I love this! Why didn’t I think of this before?

And why did you choose Sidney?

I chose Sidney because it has a good reputation for history. I also asked about the postponed year because I was afraid that some colleges would disagree, but Sidney would.

And I really liked how professional and invested my director of studies, Dr. Fulda, was – and he is now my supervisor as well. Sidney has beautiful gardens and one of its best features is its central location as virtually everything is less than 10 minutes away – the Sidgwick site, the shops, Cambridge Union.”

And how did you find it in practice?

I loved it. I couldn’t have asked for more. Every day I’m very grateful to have been given this opportunity, and sometimes I pinch myself that I’m here because I didn’t really expect my life to be like this.

So you parked your studies to focus on your table tennis. Is that situation reversed now?

Yes, now a little. I play a lot less. There are many reasons, lack of time, and I came to Cambridge to complete my studies, not to play table tennis. So I want to spend my time on that.

I play for the university BUCS in which I got a silver medal and then captained the team in our Varsity win. I now have a Full Blue. I am involved in the CUTTCs committee and I want to encourage greater participation by women.

I’m also doing my coaching qualifications because I enjoy helping people and I want to use my experience to give back to the sport.

Do you see yourself going back to top-level table tennis?

Possible. I’m not ruling it out, but I’ll see what else comes my way. I haven’t decided what kind of career I want yet. I am open to many ideas.