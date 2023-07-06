Australia’s second best batsman after Bradman: Ponting makes huge claim | Cricket

Steve Smith is about to play his 100th Test match and will aim for glory when Australia take on England in the third Ashes Test, scheduled for July 6-10 in Leeds. He will also become the 14th Aussie to reach triple-digit test appearances. Ricky Ponting made a big claim. (Action Images via Reuters)

In 99 Tests Smith has hammered 9113 runs, averaging 59.56 and a strike rate of 53.78, packed with 32 tons, four double hundreds and 37 half-centuries. It should be noted that his highest Test knock is 239, which came against England in the 2017/18 Ashes series. In the third Ashes Test, which Australia won by 43 runs, Smith took his 32nd Test ton, hitting 110 runs off 184 balls in the first innings. During his knock, the veteran also clattered seven fours.

Speaking to Nasser Hussain for the Daily Mail, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting pointed to Smith’s brilliance, ranking him as the second best batsman in his country’s cricket history. Hussain asked: “Steve Smith is playing his 100th Test at Headingley. Where would you rank him among the Australian greats?”

“If it all ended tomorrow he would be the second best batsman Australia has produced after Don Bradman. Statistically you can’t argue with that. He gets things done so quickly. Even at Lord’s he became the second fastest in history to reach 9,000 test drives,” replied the Australian legend.

For his displays in the second Ashes Test, Smith was also named Player of the Match. He hopes to pull off a similar feat in Leeds, marking his 100th Test appearance with a win in the series. Ahead of the game, Smith said: “It’s something that’s been on my bucket list, to win an Ashes series in England. What a way to top it off, if I could do it in my 100th game. would be special for sure.”