Tennis, WTAWimbledon 2023: Andreeva turns Wang upside down





Russian qualifier Mirra Andreeva defeated China’s Xiyu Wang 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to advance to the second round of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Wednesday night.



Andreeva, 16 years old and No. 102, will face No. 10 seed Barbora Krejcikova next. Wimbledon (Grand Slam), other first round results (All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, grass, GBP 2,000,000, most recent results first): Linda Noskova vs. Dalma Galfi

Karolina Muchova vs. Jules Niemeier

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Anhelina Kalina

Anna Bondar vs. Bianca Andreascu

Viktoria Golubic vs. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz

Irina-Camelia Begu v Rebecca Marino: Wednesday

Jasmine Paolini vs. Petra Kvitova: Wednesday

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Anna Blinkova: Wednesday

Madison Keys (25) defeated Sonay Kartal (WC): 6-0, 6-3

Madison Brengle defeated Sara Errani 6-3, 6-1

Paula Badosa defeated Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-3, 6-3

Alize Cornet defeated Nao Hibino (LL): 6-2, 6-2

Natalija Stevanovic (Q) defeated Karolina Pliskova (18): 6-2, 6-3

Anastasia Potapova (22) defeated Celine Naef (Q): 6-3, 6-3

Viktoriya Tomova defeated Bernarda Pera (27): 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3

Tamara Korpatsch (LL) defeated Carol Zhao (Q): 1-6, 6-4, 6-2

Barbora Krejcikova defeated Heather Watson (WC): 6-2, 7-5

Kaja Juvan (Q) defeated Margarita Betova: 6-0, 6-3

Katie Boulter (World Cup) defeated Daria Saville: 7-6 (4), 6-2

Jelena Ostapenko (17) defeated Greet Minnen (Q): 6-1, 6-2

Varvara Gracheva defeated Camila Giorgi: 6-2, 6-4

Zhuoxuan Bai (Q) defeated Ysaline Bonaventure: 7-6, 6-1

Ekaterina Alexandrova (21) defeated Emma Navarro: 6-4, 6-3

Marta Kostyuk defeated Maria Sakkari (8): 0-6, 7-5, 6-2

Sorana Cirstea defeated Tatjana Maria: 6-1, 2-6, 6-3

Jaqueline Cristian defeated Lucia Bronzetti: 6-3, 6-4

Beatriz Haddad Maia (13) defeated Yulia Putintseva 3-6, 6-0, 6-4

Anett Kontaveit defeated Lucrezia Stefanini (Q): 6-4, 6-4

Donna Vekic (20) defeated Shuai Zhang: 6-2, 6-3

Sloane Stephens defeated Rebecca Peterson 6-2, 6-3

Elisabetta Cocciaretto defeated Camila Osorio: 6-3, 6-4

Danielle Collins defeated Julia Grabher: 6-4, 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka (2) defeated Panna Udvardy: 6-3, 6-1

Ons Jabeur (6) defeated Magdalena Frech: 6-3, 6-3

Elena Rybakina (3) defeated Shelby Rogers: 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Marie Bouzkova (32) defeated Simona Waltert (Q): 6-1, 6-4

Sofia Kenin (Q) defeated Coco Gauff (7): 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Katerina Siniakova defeated Qinwen Zheng (24): 6-3, 7-5

Rebeka Masarova defeated Mayar Sherif (31): 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6)

Elise Mertens (28) beats Viktoria Hruncakova (Q): 7-6 (2), 6-2

Elina Svitolina (World Cup) defeated Venus Williams (World Cup): 6-4, 6-3

Belinda Bencic (14) defeated Katie Swan (WC): 7-5, 6-2

Daria Kasatkina (11) defeated Caroline Dolehide: 6-1, 6-4

Xinyu Wang defeated Storm Hunter (Q): 6-3, 6-1

Jodie Burrage (WC) defeated Catherine McNally: 6-1, 6-3

Marketa Vondrousova defeated Peyton Stearns 6-2, 7-5

Sara Sorribes Tormo defeated Martina Trevisan: 6-3, 6-1

Magda Linette (23) defeated Jil Teichmann: 6-3, 6-2

Leylah Fernandez defeated Kateryna Baindl: 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Caroline Garcia (5) defeated Katie Volynets: 6-4, 6-3

Lesia Tsurenko defeated Claire Liu: 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

Iga Swiatek (1) defeated Lin Zhu 6-1, 6-3

Veronika Kudermetova (12) defeated Kaia Kanepi: 7-6 (4), 6-4

Jessica Pegula (4) def. Lauren Davis: 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-3

Victoria Azarenka (19) defeated Yue Yuan (Q): 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

Ana Bogdan defeated Liudmila Samsonova (15): 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4)

Alycia Parks defeated Anna-Lena Friedsam: 6-4, 6-3

Cristina Bucsa defeated Kamilla Rakhimova: 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (9)

Nadia Podoroska defeated Tereza Martincova: 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4

Barbora Strycova defeated Maryna Zanevska: 6-1, 7-5

Petra Martic (30) defeated Linda Fruhvirtova: 7-5, 6-7 (5), 4-1 ret.

Diane Parry defeated Harriet Dart (WC): 6-7(4), 6-0, 6-4

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennismajors.com/wimbledon-news/wimbledon-andreeva-advances-to-second-round-693862.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos